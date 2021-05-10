Intermediate C# Developer – Menlyn -R650k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An exciting opportunity exists for an intermediate C# Developer. Join a team of high hitters where you will have the opportunity to solidify and polish on your experience in this highly skilled and dynamic team.
Your experience in developing multi-tier user-friendly Windows applications that communicate via services to various data sources will be your ticket in. Ideally, you will have 3+ years’ experience in Microsoft .NET Framework development with C# and Solid knowledge of SOA and OO principles, design patterns and component-oriented design.
Your key into this door will be experience in:
- C# on .Net
- Windows Communication Foundation (clients and services)
- XAML / WPF
- SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)
- Multi-threaded, load balance and concurrency aware applications
- ORM’s (Entity Framework / Dapper)
- Web API / REST
- MVC and MVVM
- Windows Workflow Foundation
- Message Queuing (RabbitMQ)
Reference Number for this position is SZ52979 which is a permanent position based in Menlyn offering a cost to company of R650k per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals! [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- C#