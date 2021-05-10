Intermediate C# Developer – Menlyn -R650k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An exciting opportunity exists for an intermediate C# Developer. Join a team of high hitters where you will have the opportunity to solidify and polish on your experience in this highly skilled and dynamic team.

Your experience in developing multi-tier user-friendly Windows applications that communicate via services to various data sources will be your ticket in. Ideally, you will have 3+ years’ experience in Microsoft .NET Framework development with C# and Solid knowledge of SOA and OO principles, design patterns and component-oriented design.

Your key into this door will be experience in:

C# on .Net

Windows Communication Foundation (clients and services)

XAML / WPF

SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)

Multi-threaded, load balance and concurrency aware applications

ORM’s (Entity Framework / Dapper)

Web API / REST

MVC and MVVM

Windows Workflow Foundation

Message Queuing (RabbitMQ)

Reference Number for this position is SZ52979 which is a permanent position based in Menlyn offering a cost to company of R650k per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

C#

