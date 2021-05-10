Intermediate Oracle ADF Developer (Remote)

IT division for a large retail concern based in Bellville in Cape Town requires an Intermediate Oracle Application Development Framework Developer to join their team.

Duties:

-Forming part of the SDLC:

Analysing user specifications/ requirements

Designing high-level functional solutions

Developing ADF Applications

Unit testing and Functional Testing

Deployment and Implementation of Solutions

Providing post go-live support for day-to-day queries from users and internal teams

Operations and Maintenance of Solutions

First-line support/ standby when needed on front-end development

*Technologies: -SVN /GIT; -Oracle ADF, Oracle PLSQL (advantageous)

Minimum requirements

-Min 6 years of experience in IT; including 3 to 5 years of Oracle ADF experience

-Solid technical knowledge in all areas of application programming including integration, system design, update, storage and retrieval methods

-Ability to:

-liaise with internal clients to understand project requirements and define specifications

-liaise with a System Analyst or Senior Analyst Programmer to soundboard solutions

-act on direction from senior technical resources and give direction to junior resources

-Perform application design with minimal systems analyst/ leadership involvement

Contact [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

SVN

GIT

Oracle ADF

Oracle PLSQL

ADF Applications

Oracle Application Development Framework Developer

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position