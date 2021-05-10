Intermediate Oracle ADF Developer (Remote)

May 10, 2021

IT division for a large retail concern based in Bellville in Cape Town requires an Intermediate Oracle Application Development Framework Developer to join their team.

Duties:
-Forming part of the SDLC:
Analysing user specifications/ requirements
Designing high-level functional solutions
Developing ADF Applications
Unit testing and Functional Testing
Deployment and Implementation of Solutions
Providing post go-live support for day-to-day queries from users and internal teams
Operations and Maintenance of Solutions
First-line support/ standby when needed on front-end development
*Technologies: -SVN /GIT; -Oracle ADF, Oracle PLSQL (advantageous)

Minimum requirements
-Min 6 years of experience in IT; including 3 to 5 years of Oracle ADF experience
-Solid technical knowledge in all areas of application programming including integration, system design, update, storage and retrieval methods
-Ability to:
-liaise with internal clients to understand project requirements and define specifications
-liaise with a System Analyst or Senior Analyst Programmer to soundboard solutions
-act on direction from senior technical resources and give direction to junior resources
-Perform application design with minimal systems analyst/ leadership involvement

Contact [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

  • SVN
  • GIT
  • Oracle ADF
  • Oracle PLSQL
  • ADF Applications
  • Oracle Application Development Framework Developer

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position