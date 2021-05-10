IT Account Manager at Private

For this role, we are looking for someone who has previous experience within the ISP / Communications sector. An individual who will manage and coordinate all activities with regards to managing the connectivity and telephony requirements of our clients. We are looking for a purpose-driven individual, someone that will be able to grow with us and at the same time has the necessary experience to ensure our clients have confidence in them.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Handling client communications, questions, requests, queries, and escalations – both via e-mail and telephonically.
- Working alongside our internal support teams and external providers to promote optimal client service levels
- Assisting with client retention strategies and account management programs
- Assisting with new client onboardings (you don’t need to find the clients)
- Maintaining regular client contact
- Being a single point of contact and liaison for clients on their voice and connectivity needs
- Continually educating clients, on how to get the most from their converged connectivity/voice products
- Run Cost Comparisons
- SLA Reporting
- Compare and select the right internet/voice product for their converged business needs, budget, phase of growth, and geographic location – fit for the time and purpose.
- Negotiate and manage the lifecycle/contract of each product.
- Coordinate the procurement, installation, and support of internet/voice and supporting products
- Manage the respective vendors and teams involved – both internal and external
- Coordinate upgrades/downgrades, renewals, cancellations, migrations, and relocations
- Assess utilizations/consumption of each service and make recommendations as necessary
- Interpret reports, invoices, contracts, and contingencies or alternatives
Minimum Requirements:
- ISP Background a must
- Understanding of VPN technologies and concepts
- Excellent interpersonal, collaborative, and communication skills to work effectively with teams throughout an organization
- Excellent command of English, both written and spoken, as well as excellent presentation skills
- Presentability and professionalism – neat appearance and conduct
- Comprehensive knowledge of, and interest in each client’s commercials and operations
- People’s person – patient, able to work with a vast diversity of personalities
- Multitasking – ability to coordinate and manage multiple projects & tasks at a time
- Strong, diligent administrative skills, with attention to detail
- Finisher – drive tasks started to completion, under high pressure and deadlines
- Initiative – find creative solutions to problems, always willing to help
- Knowledge of Telecommunications legislative changes
- In-depth product knowledge of all core products and services
- Understand corporate grade internet/voice connectivity packages, services, lifecycles, providers/networks, commercials, and contracts typical of the SME sector
Experience:
- Intimate knowledge of converged connectivity and voice – the players, market, and products
- 3-years work experience within the ISP sector
- Qualification in IT would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- ISP
- Telephony
- Connectivity
About The Employer:
