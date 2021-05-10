IT Account Manager at Private

For this role, we are looking for someone who has previous experience within the ISP / Communications sector. An individual who will manage and coordinate all activities with regards to managing the connectivity and telephony requirements of our clients. We are looking for a purpose-driven individual, someone that will be able to grow with us and at the same time has the necessary experience to ensure our clients have confidence in them.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Handling client communications, questions, requests, queries, and escalations – both via e-mail and telephonically.

Working alongside our internal support teams and external providers to promote optimal client service levels

Assisting with client retention strategies and account management programs

Assisting with new client onboardings (you don’t need to find the clients)

Maintaining regular client contact

Being a single point of contact and liaison for clients on their voice and connectivity needs

Continually educating clients, on how to get the most from their converged connectivity/voice products

Run Cost Comparisons

SLA Reporting

Compare and select the right internet/voice product for their converged business needs, budget, phase of growth, and geographic location – fit for the time and purpose.

Negotiate and manage the lifecycle/contract of each product.

Coordinate the procurement, installation, and support of internet/voice and supporting products

Manage the respective vendors and teams involved – both internal and external

Coordinate upgrades/downgrades, renewals, cancellations, migrations, and relocations

Assess utilizations/consumption of each service and make recommendations as necessary

Interpret reports, invoices, contracts, and contingencies or alternatives

Minimum Requirements:

ISP Background a must

Understanding of VPN technologies and concepts

Excellent interpersonal, collaborative, and communication skills to work effectively with teams throughout an organization

Excellent command of English, both written and spoken, as well as excellent presentation skills

Presentability and professionalism – neat appearance and conduct

Comprehensive knowledge of, and interest in each client’s commercials and operations

People’s person – patient, able to work with a vast diversity of personalities

Multitasking – ability to coordinate and manage multiple projects & tasks at a time

Strong, diligent administrative skills, with attention to detail

Finisher – drive tasks started to completion, under high pressure and deadlines

Initiative – find creative solutions to problems, always willing to help

Knowledge of Telecommunications legislative changes

In-depth product knowledge of all core products and services

Understand corporate grade internet/voice connectivity packages, services, lifecycles, providers/networks, commercials, and contracts typical of the SME sector

Experience:

Intimate knowledge of converged connectivity and voice – the players, market, and products

3-years work experience within the ISP sector

Qualification in IT would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

ISP

Telephony

Connectivity

About The Employer:

– ISP Background a must

– Understanding of VPN technologies and concepts

– Excellent interpersonal, collaborative, and communication skills to work effectively with teams throughout an organization

– Excellent command of English, both written and spoken, as well as excellent presentation skills

– Presentability and professionalism – neat appearance and conduct

– Comprehensive knowledge of, and interest in each client’s commercials and operations

– People’s person – patient, able to work with a vast diversity of personalities

– Multitasking – ability to coordinate and manage multiple projects & tasks at a time

– Strong, diligent administrative skills, with attention to detail

– Finisher – drive tasks started to completion, under high pressure and deadlines

– Initiative – find creative solutions to problems, always willing to help

– Knowledge of Telecommunications legislative changes

– In-depth product knowledge of all core products and services

– Understand corporate grade internet/voice connectivity packages, services, lifecycles, providers/networks, commercials, and contracts typical of the SME sector

Experience:

– Intimate knowledge of converged connectivity and voice – the players, market, and products

– 3-years work experience within the ISP sector

– Qualification in IT would be advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position