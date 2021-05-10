IT Account Manager

For this role we are looking for someone who has previous experience within the ISP/Communications sector. An individual who will manage and co-ordinate all activities with regards to managing the connectivity and telephony requirements of our clients. We are looking for a purpose driven individual, someone that will be able to grow with us and at the same time have the necessary experience to ensure our clients have confidence in them.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Handling client communications, questions,requests,queries and escalations – both via
email and telephonically
- Working alongside our internal support teams and external providers to promote optimal
client service levels
- Assisting with clients retention strategies and account management programmmes
- Assisting with new client onboardings
- Maintaining regular client contact and liason for clients on their voice and connectivity needs
- Continually educating clients, on how to get the most from their voice and connectivity
needs
- Continually educating clients, on how to get the most from their converged
connectivity/voice products
- Run cost comparisons
- SLA reporting
- Compare and select the right internet/voice product for their converged business needs,
budget,phase of growth and geographic location – fit for the time and purpose
- Negotiate and manage the lifecycle/contract of each product
- Coorfinate the procurement installation and support of internet/voice and supporting
products
- Manage the respective vendors and teams involved – both internal and external
- Coordinate upgrades/downgrades, renewals,cancellations,migrations and relocations
Experience/Qualifications
– IT Degree
– 5 – 8 yrs related work experience
– Additional I.T certificates will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- ISP
- Customer care
- SLA reporting
- Product Knowledge
- Solution Selling
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree