IT Account Manager

For this role we are looking for someone who has previous experience within the ISP/Communications sector. An individual who will manage and co-ordinate all activities with regards to managing the connectivity and telephony requirements of our clients. We are looking for a purpose driven individual, someone that will be able to grow with us and at the same time have the necessary experience to ensure our clients have confidence in them.

Duties & Responsibilities

Handling client communications, questions,requests,queries and escalations – both via email and telephonically

email and telephonically

Working alongside our internal support teams and external providers to promote optimal client service levels

client service levels

Assisting with clients retention strategies and account management programmmes

Assisting with new client onboardings

Maintaining regular client contact and liason for clients on their voice and connectivity needs

Continually educating clients, on how to get the most from their voice and connectivity

needs

needs Continually educating clients, on how to get the most from their converged

connectivity/voice products

Run cost comparisons

SLA reporting

Compare and select the right internet/voice product for their converged business needs,

budget,phase of growth and geographic location – fit for the time and purpose

Negotiate and manage the lifecycle/contract of each product

Coorfinate the procurement installation and support of internet/voice and supporting

products

Manage the respective vendors and teams involved – both internal and external

Coordinate upgrades/downgrades, renewals,cancellations,migrations and relocations

Experience/Qualifications

– IT Degree

– 5 – 8 yrs related work experience

– Additional I.T certificates will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

ISP

Customer care

SLA reporting

Product Knowledge

Solution Selling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

