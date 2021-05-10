IT Account Manager

May 10, 2021

For this role we are looking for someone who has previous experience within the ISP/Communications sector. An individual who will manage and co-ordinate all activities with regards to managing the connectivity and telephony requirements of our clients. We are looking for a purpose driven individual, someone that will be able to grow with us and at the same time have the necessary experience to ensure our clients have confidence in them.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Handling client communications, questions,requests,queries and escalations – both via
    email and telephonically
  • Working alongside our internal support teams and external providers to promote optimal
    client service levels
  • Assisting with clients retention strategies and account management programmmes
  • Assisting with new client onboardings
  • Maintaining regular client contact and liason for clients on their voice and connectivity needs
  • Continually educating clients, on how to get the most from their voice and connectivity
    needs
  • Continually educating clients, on how to get the most from their converged
    connectivity/voice products
  • Run cost comparisons
  • SLA reporting
  • Compare and select the right internet/voice product for their converged business needs,
    budget,phase of growth and geographic location – fit for the time and purpose
  • Negotiate and manage the lifecycle/contract of each product
  • Coorfinate the procurement installation and support of internet/voice and supporting
    products
  • Manage the respective vendors and teams involved – both internal and external
  • Coordinate upgrades/downgrades, renewals,cancellations,migrations and relocations

Experience/Qualifications
– IT Degree
– 5 – 8 yrs related work experience
– Additional I.T certificates will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • ISP
  • Customer care
  • SLA reporting
  • Product Knowledge
  • Solution Selling

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position