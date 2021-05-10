IT Monitoring & Automation Consultant & Team Lead

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an IT Monitoring and Automation consultant and Team Lead to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum qualifications required:

Relevant IT / Business Degree

Minimum years of experience:

At least 10-year IT experience incl. relevant technologies

Cloud architecture experience advantageous

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

Responsibilities:

Functional Team Lead for the Feature Team in ZA for IT Monitoring and IT Service Automation tools, which form part of the “Reliability Enabling” SubProduct.

Consulting our clients department to find the correct monitoring solution or enhancement of existing monitoring solutions, based on the clients standard monitoring solutions of Reliability Enabling.

Collection of requirements related to our clients new standard monitoring solutions from the different IT departments.

Creating and refinement of user stories together with the Reliability enabling Feature team, product owner and customer.

Presentation and user training of our client monitoring standard solution to our IT departments.

Support our Reliability Enabling feature team and provider by 2nd and 3rd Level support tasks related to the clients standard monitoring.

2nd and 3rd Level Support for the clients Nagios master solution and Nagios AppMon solution.

Responsible for all required documentation including Operations manual, security, test concept, presentation etc.

Testing

Specific Technical / Functional skills :

Experience in IT Monitoring solutions

Deep knowledge in servals monitoring technologies like Application Performance

Monitoring, LogFile Analytics, Correlations and so on.

In-depth working knowledge of IT Infrastructure and

Platforms – Operating systems like Linux and Windows, Networks, Platforms like Databases, Web technologies, and Cloud technology (AWS, Azure, Google),

Experience in Shell, Perl, Python and a higher programming language e.g. Java

Ability to conceptualize complex information, but also delve into the details when required

