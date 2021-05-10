IT Monitoring & Automation Consultant & Team Lead

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an IT Monitoring and Automation consultant and Team Lead to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Minimum qualifications required:
Relevant IT / Business Degree
Minimum years of experience:
- At least 10-year IT experience incl. relevant technologies
- Cloud architecture experience advantageous
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
Responsibilities:
- Functional Team Lead for the Feature Team in ZA for IT Monitoring and IT Service Automation tools, which form part of the “Reliability Enabling” SubProduct.
- Consulting our clients department to find the correct monitoring solution or enhancement of existing monitoring solutions, based on the clients standard monitoring solutions of Reliability Enabling.
- Collection of requirements related to our clients new standard monitoring solutions from the different IT departments.
- Creating and refinement of user stories together with the Reliability enabling Feature team, product owner and customer.
- Presentation and user training of our client monitoring standard solution to our IT departments.
- Support our Reliability Enabling feature team and provider by 2nd and 3rd Level support tasks related to the clients standard monitoring.
- 2nd and 3rd Level Support for the clients Nagios master solution and Nagios AppMon solution.
- Responsible for all required documentation including Operations manual, security, test concept, presentation etc.
- Testing
Specific Technical / Functional skills :
- Experience in IT Monitoring solutions
- Deep knowledge in servals monitoring technologies like Application Performance
- Monitoring, LogFile Analytics, Correlations and so on.
- In-depth working knowledge of IT Infrastructure and
- Platforms – Operating systems like Linux and Windows, Networks, Platforms like Databases, Web technologies, and Cloud technology (AWS, Azure, Google),
- Experience in Shell, Perl, Python and a higher programming language e.g. Java
- Ability to conceptualize complex information, but also delve into the details when required
Please apply for the full spec and for further information!
