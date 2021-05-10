IT Monitoring & Automation Consultant & Team Lead

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an IT Monitoring and Automation consultant and Team Lead to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum qualifications required:

Relevant IT / Business Degree

Minimum years of experience:

  • At least 10-year IT experience incl. relevant technologies
  • Cloud architecture experience advantageous
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Responsibilities:

  • Functional Team Lead for the Feature Team in ZA for IT Monitoring and IT Service Automation tools, which form part of the “Reliability Enabling” SubProduct.
  • Consulting our clients department to find the correct monitoring solution or enhancement of existing monitoring solutions, based on the clients standard monitoring solutions of Reliability Enabling.
  • Collection of requirements related to our clients new standard monitoring solutions from the different IT departments.
  • Creating and refinement of user stories together with the Reliability enabling Feature team, product owner and customer.
  • Presentation and user training of our client monitoring standard solution to our IT departments.
  • Support our Reliability Enabling feature team and provider by 2nd and 3rd Level support tasks related to the clients standard monitoring.
  • 2nd and 3rd Level Support for the clients Nagios master solution and Nagios AppMon solution.
  • Responsible for all required documentation including Operations manual, security, test concept, presentation etc.
  • Testing

Specific Technical / Functional skills :

  • Experience in IT Monitoring solutions
  • Deep knowledge in servals monitoring technologies like Application Performance
  • Monitoring, LogFile Analytics, Correlations and so on.
  • In-depth working knowledge of IT Infrastructure and
  • Platforms – Operating systems like Linux and Windows, Networks, Platforms like Databases, Web technologies, and Cloud technology (AWS, Azure, Google),
  • Experience in Shell, Perl, Python and a higher programming language e.g. Java
  • Ability to conceptualize complex information, but also delve into the details when required

Please apply for the full spec and for further information!

Desired Skills:

  • IT monitoring
  • Automation
  • lead
  • LogFile Analytics
  • linux
  • windows
  • AWS
  • Azure
  • Perl
  • python
  • shell
  • nagios

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

