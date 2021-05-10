An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a IT Service Continuity Management (IT-SCM) Specialist with to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Minimum Qualifications required: Relevant IT / Business Degree or Diploma
Minimum years of experience:
- Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
- ITIL certification (advantageous)
- Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)
- Minimum 6 years’ experience in an Operations environment
Responsibilties:
- Consulting on the IT Service Continuity Management (ITSCM), Business Continuity Management (BCM) process and in particular on conducting Emergency Exercises.
- Drive the planning, conducting and after Care for IT Emergency Exercises (IT-EE).
- Conducting / Steering IT Emergency Exercises with numerous parties involved from different functions and locations
- Interfacing with other experts on IT Service Management
- Monitoring of ITSCM Activities
Technical and Functional Skills:
- Project Management (Including especially BCM / IT-SCM Scheduling and Planning)
- ITSCM / BCM Process and Methodology
- Experience in planning and conducting IT
- Emergency Exercise in complex environments.
- In-depth knowledge and practical experience of IT Infrastructure i.e. Data Centres; Networks; Server; Storage; Platform; Middleware and Cloud technologies
- Business Continuity Management (BCM)
- IT Service Management (ITSM)
- Technical Continuity Management (TCM)
- In-depth knowledge and practical experience with Frameworks and Guidelines (ITIL, Standards) relevant for operations
- Practical experience with the classical IT Operations, DevOps and agile development
Apply for a full spec or further information pertaining to this role!
