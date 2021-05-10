IT Service Continuity Management (IT-SCM) Specialist

May 10, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a IT Service Continuity Management (IT-SCM) Specialist with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum Qualifications required: Relevant IT / Business Degree or Diploma

Minimum years of experience:

  • Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
  • ITIL certification (advantageous)
  • Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)
  • Minimum 6 years’ experience in an Operations environment

Responsibilties:

  • Consulting on the IT Service Continuity Management (ITSCM), Business Continuity Management (BCM) process and in particular on conducting Emergency Exercises.
  • Drive the planning, conducting and after Care for IT Emergency Exercises (IT-EE).
  • Conducting / Steering IT Emergency Exercises with numerous parties involved from different functions and locations
  • Interfacing with other experts on IT Service Management
  • Monitoring of ITSCM Activities

Technical and Functional Skills:

  • Project Management (Including especially BCM / IT-SCM Scheduling and Planning)
  • ITSCM / BCM Process and Methodology
  • Experience in planning and conducting IT
  • Emergency Exercise in complex environments.
  • In-depth knowledge and practical experience of IT Infrastructure i.e. Data Centres; Networks; Server; Storage; Platform; Middleware and Cloud technologies
  • Business Continuity Management (BCM)
  • IT Service Management (ITSM)
  • Technical Continuity Management (TCM)
  • In-depth knowledge and practical experience with Frameworks and Guidelines (ITIL, Standards) relevant for operations
  • Practical experience with the classical IT Operations, DevOps and agile development

Apply for a full spec or further information pertaining to this role!

Desired Skills:

  • SCM
  • ITIL
  • Operations
  • ITSCM
  • BCM
  • IT-EE
  • project management
  • Emergency Exercise
  • Networks
  • Server
  • Middleware
  • TCM
  • DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position