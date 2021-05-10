IT Service Continuity Management (IT-SCM) Specialist

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a IT Service Continuity Management (IT-SCM) Specialist with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum Qualifications required: Relevant IT / Business Degree or Diploma

Minimum years of experience:

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

ITIL certification (advantageous)

Minimum of 8 years IT working experience

ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)

Minimum 6 years’ experience in an Operations environment

Responsibilties:

Consulting on the IT Service Continuity Management (ITSCM), Business Continuity Management (BCM) process and in particular on conducting Emergency Exercises.

Drive the planning, conducting and after Care for IT Emergency Exercises (IT-EE).

Conducting / Steering IT Emergency Exercises with numerous parties involved from different functions and locations

Interfacing with other experts on IT Service Management

Monitoring of ITSCM Activities

Technical and Functional Skills:

Project Management (Including especially BCM / IT-SCM Scheduling and Planning)

ITSCM / BCM Process and Methodology

Experience in planning and conducting IT

Emergency Exercise in complex environments.

In-depth knowledge and practical experience of IT Infrastructure i.e. Data Centres; Networks; Server; Storage; Platform; Middleware and Cloud technologies

Business Continuity Management (BCM)

IT Service Management (ITSM)

Technical Continuity Management (TCM)

In-depth knowledge and practical experience with Frameworks and Guidelines (ITIL, Standards) relevant for operations

Practical experience with the classical IT Operations, DevOps and agile development

