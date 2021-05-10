Junior Bookkeeper

Main job tasks

Accounting procedures:

Capturing of payments

Capturing of receipts

Journals

Fee posting on any legal bookkeeping programs

Trust Transfer (Surplus account)

Reconciliation of accounts Any bookkeeping programs

FIC reporting

Experience:

For investments:

ABSA AMS (Business Integrator)

STD TPFA Business Online

FNB 3PIM Investments

Nedbank Corporate Saver

For payments:

ABSA Business Internet banking

FNB Internet banking

STD Business Online

Nedbank Business Internet banking

Key skills and competencies

Good communication skills

Ability to solve problems

Integrity / trustworthy

Admin orientated

Be able to work well on your own & in the team

Any work experience on banking platforms would be an advantage

Any work experience on any SARS E-filing experience with regards to VAT & PAYE/SDL/UIF etc would be an advantage

Education:

Matric and related qualifications

