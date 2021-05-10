Junior Bookkeeper

Main job tasks
Accounting procedures:
Capturing of payments
Capturing of receipts
Journals
Fee posting on any legal bookkeeping programs
Trust Transfer (Surplus account)
Reconciliation of accounts Any bookkeeping programs
FIC reporting
Experience:
For investments:
ABSA AMS (Business Integrator)
STD TPFA Business Online
FNB 3PIM Investments
Nedbank Corporate Saver
For payments:
ABSA Business Internet banking
FNB Internet banking
STD Business Online
Nedbank Business Internet banking
Key skills and competencies
Good communication skills
Ability to solve problems
Integrity / trustworthy
Admin orientated
Be able to work well on your own & in the team
Any work experience on banking platforms would be an advantage
Any work experience on any SARS E-filing experience with regards to VAT & PAYE/SDL/UIF etc would be an advantage
Education:
Matric and related qualifications