Junior Draughtsman

Provide the workshop with all drawings required to ensure that manufacture can proceed without delays according to customer and site specifications including assembly drawings for use on sites.
Key Responsibilities:
- Create all drawings and save them to a library according to their job numbers.
- Complete the assembly drawings used on site for installation.
- Draft, print and issue the drawings for manufacture; update revisions, file hard copies in the job files, issue details to the workshop including parts lists with the correct job number.
- Compile parts lists and use them as a packing list for the loading of the trucks.
- Transfer the information from the drawings received from the Engineer to the controlled documents for issuing.
- Draft drawings for non-standard parts and issue to the Supervisor for manufacture.
- Compile a parts list, send it to the Production Planner to distribute it to the Stores Supervisor for packing.
- Create drawings and programs for the Bystronic and Voortman machinery; load onto the machine’s software to cut the material accordingly.
- Identify risks and opportunities for improvements related to processes.
- Report any delays or issues timeously.
- Ensure all documents used meet the requirements stipulated by the document control procedure.
- Ensure the requirements for the Quality Management System are followed for ISO and/or SANS certification.
Qualifications and Experience
- FET Certificate / Diploma in draughting
- 1- 3 years proven work experience in computer-aided design and drafting
- Hands-on experience with computer-aided design (Auto CAD) software/alternative knowledge
- Familiarity with 3D modeling tools
- Ability to generate drawings on request
- Tekla Structures or similar building information modeling software
- Able to work independently and in a team
- Deadline driven
Desired Skills:
- AutoCAD
- Modeling software
- Tekla Structures
- 3-D drawings
- Assemby drawings
- Parts lists
- Quality Management System
- ISO
- SANS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Fabricated Metal Manufacturing
- 2 to 5 years Architectural Draughting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Leading innovator, designer, manufacturer, and supplier of hygienic and cost-effective water storage tank solutions – ‘water banks’ in Africa.