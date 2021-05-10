Junior Internal Auditor

Are you an Internal Auditor with retail audit experience?

Job Description:

The candidate will be responsible for the internal audit function; responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Conduct internal audits at various branches independently and in a team.

Identify weaknesses in procedures, systems and internal controls and make recommendations on how to improve the internal controls and governance processes.

Facilitate the implementation of recommendations made.

Perform stock-take audits at various branches/factories/divisions.

Minimum Requirements:

Completed B Comm Internal Audit OR BTech Internal Audit degree.

2 years experience.

Stock experience is essential.

SAP experience will be beneficial.

Must have a valid drivers licence.

