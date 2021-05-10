Junior Key Accounts Manager

A leading catering equipment Company seeks the services of an enthusiastic & hard-working Key Accounts Manager
The ideal Candidate will be strong at
- Have a sales background within hospitality &/or supplies to restaurants / hotels / Caterers
- lead generation & prospecting
- growth of new & current Account business
- schedule & execute training at customer sites
- provide regular follow up & refresher training for Customers
- ensure all customers are adequately stocked at all times
- Provide Management with weekly progress reports
- plan & execute rotational visits to all existing Accounts
- identify, communicate & resolve any service issues &/or Customer queries/complaints
- Develop a close working relationship with Customers
Does this describe you?
If so, hurry your comprehensive CV, with 3 traceable references, preferably written, copy of qualifications & driver’s licence, & recent head shot photo to [Email Address Removed].
Please Quote: KEY/JHB
Package : R20k + benefits
Region: Jhb (Roodepoort) : Gauteng
Desired Skills:
- lead generation & prospecting