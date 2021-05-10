Junior Key Accounts Manager

A leading catering equipment Company seeks the services of an enthusiastic & hard-working Key Accounts Manager

The ideal Candidate will be strong at

Have a sales background within hospitality &/or supplies to restaurants / hotels / Caterers

lead generation & prospecting

growth of new & current Account business

schedule & execute training at customer sites

provide regular follow up & refresher training for Customers

ensure all customers are adequately stocked at all times

Provide Management with weekly progress reports

plan & execute rotational visits to all existing Accounts

identify, communicate & resolve any service issues &/or Customer queries/complaints

Develop a close working relationship with Customers

Does this describe you?

If so, hurry your comprehensive CV, with 3 traceable references, preferably written, copy of qualifications & driver’s licence, & recent head shot photo to [Email Address Removed] .

Please Quote: KEY/JHB

Package : R20k + benefits

Region: Jhb (Roodepoort) : Gauteng

Desired Skills:

lead generation & prospecting

Learn more/Apply for this position