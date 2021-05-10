Junior Key Accounts Manager

A leading catering equipment Company seeks the services of an enthusiastic & hard-working Key Accounts Manager
The ideal Candidate will be strong at

  • Have a sales background within hospitality &/or supplies to restaurants / hotels / Caterers
  • lead generation & prospecting
  • growth of new & current Account business
  • schedule & execute training at customer sites
  • provide regular follow up & refresher training for Customers
  • ensure all customers are adequately stocked at all times
  • Provide Management with weekly progress reports
  • plan & execute rotational visits to all existing Accounts
  • identify, communicate & resolve any service issues &/or Customer queries/complaints
  • Develop a close working relationship with Customers

Does this describe you?

If so, hurry your comprehensive CV, with 3 traceable references, preferably written, copy of qualifications & driver’s licence, & recent head shot photo to [Email Address Removed].
Please Quote: KEY/JHB

Package : R20k + benefits

Region: Jhb (Roodepoort) : Gauteng

