Management Accountant (CH699) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, an established Stellenbosch-based Wine Company, is looking to employ a Management Accountant. The successful incumbent should be experienced with financial, management and cost accounting in a production environment. Managing an team of 5, the role is reporting to the Financial Director.
Minimum Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum formal qualifications:
- Degree or National Diploma in Accounting, Management Accounting or Finance
- 5-8 years relevant Management Accounting experience in a production environment
- People management experience
- Wine industry experience is advantageous
Knowledge and Skills required:
- Advance Excel, Word, PowerPoint
- Microsoft Dynamics Business Central or similar ERP system
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Daily
- Management, motivation, and control of accounts team.
- Assist Finance Director on an ad hoc basis with queries.
- Manage and investigate all queries from stakeholders.
- Payments
- Weekly cash flow meetings with FD
- Check and authorize weekly and monthly payments.
- Financial Accuracy
- Recurring (salaries/wages/provision) and correcting journals
- Ensure provisions/accruals for all expected expenses.
- Reconcile all balance sheet accounts.
- Check vendor reconciliations to statement.
- Check and reconcile integration between ERP and supporting systems
- Fixed Assets
- First approval of Fixed asset procurement
- Bi-annual asset count
- Vehicle register, proxy for licensing and management of fines
- Audits
- Compile annual financial audit file for review by FD
- Compile annual BBBEE audit file for review by FD
- Taxation and Compliance
- Responsible for all tax reconciliations and payments, including statutory levies and excise, as well as liquor licenses.
- Insurance
- Log new assets
- Log and manage claims with insurance.
- Annual update of insurance values for new quotes for FD approval
- Documentation:
- Updating procedure documentation
- Maintaining Quality System (Agriculture)
- Cost accounting:
- Monitor costing of manufactured products
- Costing for Forecasting & Budgeting
- Inventory audits & reconciliations
- Investigate variances / discrepancies
- Compliance to GAAP in Financial Statements
Personal Attributes:
- Leadership / Team Lead skills
- People Management
- Communication skills (Verbal and written)
- Stakeholder management
- Attention to detail
- Problem-solving skills
- Analytical
- Systems-focused
- Solution-focused
General:
- Own transport
- Clear credit and criminal record
- Hybrid Work from home / office
Benefits:
- Pension Fund & Medical Aid included in total package
- Staff discount on products
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.