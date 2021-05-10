Management Accountant (CH699) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, an established Stellenbosch-based Wine Company, is looking to employ a Management Accountant. The successful incumbent should be experienced with financial, management and cost accounting in a production environment. Managing an team of 5, the role is reporting to the Financial Director.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience

Minimum formal qualifications: Degree or National Diploma in Accounting, Management Accounting or Finance

5-8 years relevant Management Accounting experience in a production environment

People management experience

Wine industry experience is advantageous

Knowledge and Skills required:

Advance Excel, Word, PowerPoint

Microsoft Dynamics Business Central or similar ERP system

RESPONSIBILITIES

Daily Management, motivation, and control of accounts team. Assist Finance Director on an ad hoc basis with queries. Manage and investigate all queries from stakeholders.

Payments Weekly cash flow meetings with FD Check and authorize weekly and monthly payments.

Financial Accuracy Recurring (salaries/wages/provision) and correcting journals Ensure provisions/accruals for all expected expenses. Reconcile all balance sheet accounts. Check vendor reconciliations to statement. Check and reconcile integration between ERP and supporting systems

Fixed Assets First approval of Fixed asset procurement Bi-annual asset count Vehicle register, proxy for licensing and management of fines

Audits Compile annual financial audit file for review by FD Compile annual BBBEE audit file for review by FD

Taxation and Compliance Responsible for all tax reconciliations and payments, including statutory levies and excise, as well as liquor licenses.

Insurance Log new assets Log and manage claims with insurance. Annual update of insurance values for new quotes for FD approval

Documentation: Updating procedure documentation Maintaining Quality System (Agriculture)

Cost accounting: Monitor costing of manufactured products Costing for Forecasting & Budgeting Inventory audits & reconciliations Investigate variances / discrepancies Compliance to GAAP in Financial Statements



Personal Attributes:

Leadership / Team Lead skills

People Management

Communication skills (Verbal and written)

Stakeholder management

Attention to detail

Problem-solving skills

Analytical

Systems-focused

Solution-focused

General:

Own transport

Clear credit and criminal record

Hybrid Work from home / office

Benefits:

Pension Fund & Medical Aid included in total package

Staff discount on products

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

