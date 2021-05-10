Management Accountant (CH699) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

May 10, 2021

Our client, an established Stellenbosch-based Wine Company, is looking to employ a Management Accountant. The successful incumbent should be experienced with financial, management and cost accounting in a production environment. Managing an team of 5, the role is reporting to the Financial Director.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum formal qualifications:
    • Degree or National Diploma in Accounting, Management Accounting or Finance
  • 5-8 years relevant Management Accounting experience in a production environment
  • People management experience
  • Wine industry experience is advantageous

Knowledge and Skills required:

  • Advance Excel, Word, PowerPoint
  • Microsoft Dynamics Business Central or similar ERP system

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Daily
    • Management, motivation, and control of accounts team.
    • Assist Finance Director on an ad hoc basis with queries.
    • Manage and investigate all queries from stakeholders.
  • Payments
    • Weekly cash flow meetings with FD
    • Check and authorize weekly and monthly payments.
  • Financial Accuracy
    • Recurring (salaries/wages/provision) and correcting journals
    • Ensure provisions/accruals for all expected expenses.
    • Reconcile all balance sheet accounts.
    • Check vendor reconciliations to statement.
    • Check and reconcile integration between ERP and supporting systems
  • Fixed Assets
    • First approval of Fixed asset procurement
    • Bi-annual asset count
    • Vehicle register, proxy for licensing and management of fines
  • Audits
    • Compile annual financial audit file for review by FD
    • Compile annual BBBEE audit file for review by FD
  • Taxation and Compliance
    • Responsible for all tax reconciliations and payments, including statutory levies and excise, as well as liquor licenses.
  • Insurance
    • Log new assets
    • Log and manage claims with insurance.
    • Annual update of insurance values for new quotes for FD approval
  • Documentation:
    • Updating procedure documentation
    • Maintaining Quality System (Agriculture)
  • Cost accounting:
    • Monitor costing of manufactured products
    • Costing for Forecasting & Budgeting
    • Inventory audits & reconciliations
    • Investigate variances / discrepancies
    • Compliance to GAAP in Financial Statements

Personal Attributes:

  • Leadership / Team Lead skills
  • People Management
  • Communication skills (Verbal and written)
  • Stakeholder management
  • Attention to detail
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Analytical
  • Systems-focused
  • Solution-focused

General:

  • Own transport
  • Clear credit and criminal record
  • Hybrid Work from home / office

Benefits:

  • Pension Fund & Medical Aid included in total package
  • Staff discount on products

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

