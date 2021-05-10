Manager Field Sales

LifeWise seeks to employ a Manager: Field Sales to supervise the sales activities of a team of Independent Contractors by providing direction, guidance and support for the purpose of achieving new business targets.

You will be responsible for:

Compiling operational sales plans to ensure the achievement of new business volume and quality targets for a field sales team, in line with strategic objectives.

Implementing, monitoring and ensuring achievement of operational sales plans, and driving continuous improvement in own and team performance.

Preparing, in conjunction with the Manager: Business Development, monthly, weekly and daily field sales planner.

Continuous monitoring, in the field, the quality of the new business application forms as completed by the Independent Contractors, to ensure applications are completed accurately and in line with business requirements.

Addressing any concerns and/ or irregularities pertaining to new business applications with Independent Contractors timeously and effectively.

Effective monitoring of all sales activities in respect of the teams’ performance to ensure achievement of set sales targets.

Reporting to the Manager: Business Development in respect of all sales activities within agreed time frames timeously and accurately.

Keeping abreast of new products and product development from competitors and provide feedback to management.

Proactively sourcing and following up on leads whereby the sale of a LifeWise Membership is the desired outcome.

Identifying opportunities for revenue generation and presents such proposals to the Manager: Business Development for consideration.

Operating and managing the Company Vehicle in line with applicable Policies and Standard Operating Procedures and relevant legislative requirements.

Responsible for the sound utilisation of company assets by the team inclusive of Vehicles, mobile devices, etc. in line with applicable Policies and Standard Operating Procedures, and reports any problems thereof timeously.

Acts as a custodian of the LifeWise brand ensuring adherence to relevant Standard Operating Procedures, which include, but are not limited to, brand standards, uniform standard operating procedure, etc.

Effective utilisation and maintaining of branded merchandising material (i.e. gazebos, flags, etc. and vehicle branding).

Demonstrating an awareness and understanding of relevant legislation governing business practices ensuring that the sales practices are compliant. Reporting of any non- compliance matters timeously.

Contributing to revenue generation for the business by assisting the team of Independent Contractors with the achievement of new business targets.

Qualifications and experience required:

Matric/Grade 12 or recognised equivalent.

Proven experience in recruiting and supervising a team of Independent Contractors to meet and exceed new business targets.

Skills and competencies required:

Proven success in field sales.

Must speak English fluently.

Ability to speak one other official African language.

Must have the ability to build rapport with people, motivate and inspire people.

Must have good networking skills.

Must be resilient and determined in nature.

Must be computer literate.

Other requirements:

Psychometric assessments will be a requirement.

Valid drivers’ license and valid Professional Driving Permit (PrDP) essential.

A willingness to travel, act independently and work after hours.

Must relocate at own cost.

ITC/ Qualification/ Criminal checks will be a requirement.

Desired Skills:

Field sales

Networking skills

Revenue Generation

Sales Driven

Coaching And Mentoring

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Who we are

LegalWise exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LegalWise, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, trust and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.

Equity Statement

LegalWise is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Legal Policy

Group Life Assurance

Funeral Policy

