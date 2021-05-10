Manager: Internal Audit Retail Bank at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To manage the Internal Audit function for the Retail Bank business unit to ensure it adds value to the organisation (group of companies) and its stakeholders by providing objective and relevant assurance and consulting and by contributing to the effectiveness of governance and control processes.

Experience

Minimum:

At least 10 years’ as an Internal Auditor (generalist)

At least 5 years’ managerial experience in a retail bank environment, managing a team of 5 or more

Experience in project planning and management.

Applying business acumen and commercial understanding, specifically in terms of internal audit practices in a banking environment.

Ideal:

Capitec or Mercantile environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Honours Degree in Commerce or Banking

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA)

Knowledge

Minimum:

The internal audit and information systems audit standards and processes

Risk management principles

IFRS and GAAS proficiency in accounting principles and techniques in working with financial reports

General business acumen; understanding of key business issues and drivers, business products, processes, policies and systems

Management principles to recognise and evaluate the materiality and significance of deviations from good business practice

The fundamentals of accounting, economics, commercial law, taxation, finance, quantitative methods and information technology

Project management methodology and governance

Project and product life cycles

Agile methodology and application

Ideal:

Retail banking business landscape

Core IT systems and processes in Capitec

Data structures, management and governance

Frameworks (i.e. COSO, COBIT, ISF)

Skills

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Management skills

Leadership Skills

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Leading and Supervising

Relating and Networking

Writing and Reporting

Planning and Organising

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

