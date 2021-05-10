Mechanical Engineering Graduate at Defy Appliances

An exciting Graduate Program opportunity with the largest manufacturer of domestic appliances in Southern Africa, Defy Appliances awaits – You

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Superior computer skills, with solid experience in CAD 3D CAD programs.

Ability to run simulations and analyze test data.

Ability to write clear and comprehensive technical documentation.

Highly analytical mind, with exceptional problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

2D and 3D CAD

Analytical Thinking

creative thinking

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Defy Appliances (Pty) Ltd is Southern Africa’s largest manufacturer and distributor of major domestic appliances. The company markets its products under the Defy brand and offers the consumer a full range of kitchen, laundry and small domestic appliances.

Established in 1905, Defy made its debut by manufacturing the first electric stove in South Africa. In the last 112 years, the brand has further entrenched its footprint in South African households through manufacturing durable goods such as gas ovens, washing machines, dryers and ovens. This led to Defy becoming the biggest white goods manufacturer in the country while presenting the largest product range in South Africa.

Learn more/Apply for this position