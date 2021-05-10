Mechanical/ Marine Engineer/ Naval Architect at Southey Personnel Services

Responsible for detail engineering, technical reviewing, evaluating and implementing engineering changes and system specification requirements.
Work on a range of new ship building projects
Desired Skills:
- Ability to manage multiple design aspects simultaneously.
- Experience with project management and commercial functions such as CVO’s
- budget management
- design in accordance with specification and a good understanding of procurement and logistic processes.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Marine / Naval Engineering
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
CLIENT is a Cape Town based shipyard with extensive experience in aluminium ship building.