Mechanical/ Marine Engineer/ Naval Architect at Southey Personnel Services

Responsible for detail engineering, technical reviewing, evaluating and implementing engineering changes and system specification requirements.

Work on a range of new ship building projects

Desired Skills:

Ability to manage multiple design aspects simultaneously.

Experience with project management and commercial functions such as CVO’s

budget management

design in accordance with specification and a good understanding of procurement and logistic processes.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Marine / Naval Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

CLIENT is a Cape Town based shipyard with extensive experience in aluminium ship building.

Learn more/Apply for this position