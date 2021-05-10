New Business Account Executive (Commercial Short

Responsibilities:

  • Ensure new business targets are met by generating leads and securing new business
  • Ensure retention targets are met
    Strive to achieve the agreed income budget for book of business
  • Ensure and contribute to minimisation of expenses
    Support and further the growth strategy of the group
  • Ensure that all stakeholder (e.g. clients, underwriters, insurers) communication is accurate, timeous, professional and relevant
  • Build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with internal and external stakeholders
  • Ensure and contribute to achieving and exceeding own and company required client satisfaction targets by delivering an excellent client service experience
  • Provide professional and tailored insurance advice to clients that adhere to the companys quality standard and broader regulatory frameworks and keep a detailed and accurate record of advice
  • Apply expert business knowledge to understand the clients operations and compile a risk profile of the clients business
  • Perform a comprehensive analysis of the clients current portfolio and analyse current cover
  • Provide advice on the need to obtain updated valuations on all assets
  • To provide a timely professional service when obtaining quotes and conducting market exercises and comparative analysis
  • Compile and deliver presentations of services that adequately address and mitigate risks and add value to the clients portfolio
  • Provide support and advice throughout claims process until finalisation
  • Act as liaison between client and insurer to facilitate the transfer of documents and information
  • Follow and ensure adherence to underwriting processes for new business, endorsements, cancellations etc.
  • Engage in clear, complete and timely communication regarding underwriting support required from underwriting support team
  • Remain informed regarding movements on client portfolio and act proactively to solve any issues or problems
    Action age analysis to ensure continued cover

Requirements:

  • Matric or equivalent
  • RE5
  • FAIS Compliant (credits and/or full qualification)
  • Computer Literate
  • Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
  • A minimum of 8 years experience as a Commercial Short Term Insurance Broker

