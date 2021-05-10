New Business Account Executive (Commercial Short

Responsibilities:

Ensure new business targets are met by generating leads and securing new business

Ensure retention targets are met

Strive to achieve the agreed income budget for book of business

Strive to achieve the agreed income budget for book of business Ensure and contribute to minimisation of expenses

Support and further the growth strategy of the group

Support and further the growth strategy of the group Ensure that all stakeholder (e.g. clients, underwriters, insurers) communication is accurate, timeous, professional and relevant

Build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Ensure and contribute to achieving and exceeding own and company required client satisfaction targets by delivering an excellent client service experience

Provide professional and tailored insurance advice to clients that adhere to the companys quality standard and broader regulatory frameworks and keep a detailed and accurate record of advice

Apply expert business knowledge to understand the clients operations and compile a risk profile of the clients business

Perform a comprehensive analysis of the clients current portfolio and analyse current cover

Provide advice on the need to obtain updated valuations on all assets

To provide a timely professional service when obtaining quotes and conducting market exercises and comparative analysis

Compile and deliver presentations of services that adequately address and mitigate risks and add value to the clients portfolio

Provide support and advice throughout claims process until finalisation

Act as liaison between client and insurer to facilitate the transfer of documents and information

Follow and ensure adherence to underwriting processes for new business, endorsements, cancellations etc.

Engage in clear, complete and timely communication regarding underwriting support required from underwriting support team

Remain informed regarding movements on client portfolio and act proactively to solve any issues or problems

Action age analysis to ensure continued cover

Requirements:

Matric or equivalent

RE5

FAIS Compliant (credits and/or full qualification)

Computer Literate

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

A minimum of 8 years experience as a Commercial Short Term Insurance Broker

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position