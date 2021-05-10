New Business Account Executive (Commercial Short

Responsibilities:
- Ensure new business targets are met by generating leads and securing new business
- Ensure retention targets are met
Strive to achieve the agreed income budget for book of business
- Ensure and contribute to minimisation of expenses
Support and further the growth strategy of the group
- Ensure that all stakeholder (e.g. clients, underwriters, insurers) communication is accurate, timeous, professional and relevant
- Build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with internal and external stakeholders
- Ensure and contribute to achieving and exceeding own and company required client satisfaction targets by delivering an excellent client service experience
- Provide professional and tailored insurance advice to clients that adhere to the companys quality standard and broader regulatory frameworks and keep a detailed and accurate record of advice
- Apply expert business knowledge to understand the clients operations and compile a risk profile of the clients business
- Perform a comprehensive analysis of the clients current portfolio and analyse current cover
- Provide advice on the need to obtain updated valuations on all assets
- To provide a timely professional service when obtaining quotes and conducting market exercises and comparative analysis
- Compile and deliver presentations of services that adequately address and mitigate risks and add value to the clients portfolio
- Provide support and advice throughout claims process until finalisation
- Act as liaison between client and insurer to facilitate the transfer of documents and information
- Follow and ensure adherence to underwriting processes for new business, endorsements, cancellations etc.
- Engage in clear, complete and timely communication regarding underwriting support required from underwriting support team
- Remain informed regarding movements on client portfolio and act proactively to solve any issues or problems
Action age analysis to ensure continued cover
Requirements:
- Matric or equivalent
- RE5
- FAIS Compliant (credits and/or full qualification)
- Computer Literate
- Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
- A minimum of 8 years experience as a Commercial Short Term Insurance Broker
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted