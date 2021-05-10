NGO Business Development Officer

- Fundraising activities (45%)
- Develop a holistic understanding of the various components of the organization (The NGO projects, Academy, Head Office, National Championships, international partners and exchanges, etc.), and the organizational strategy and the growth objectives in order to fully appreciate both current and future funding requirements.
- Implement the revenue development strategy as developed by the CEO and the board and where possible ensure that the strategy is improved and updated with the latest and most innovative ways of business development and revenue generation
- Actively seek to identify and develop new contacts and networks for the purpose of extending the organization’s sphere of influence in the interests of revenue generation and marketing.
- Manage, promote and develop current donor relationships through excellent service and regular communication.
- Actively seek to identify new revenue generation opportunities within the existing donor portfolio and then implement such opportunities.
- Conduct fundraising research into new and diverse sources of income and support, including both restricted and unrestricted income streams. Sources may include government, foundations, funding agencies, corporates, local sponsorships, major gifts, web-based fundraising, and opportunities arising from the need for BBBEE compliance, income generation projects, and donations-in-kind.
- Create and maintain an information management system that is adequately cross-referenced of all donor contacts, preference information, and correspondence.
- Write and submit reports to donors as required, drawing on the support of other senior managers to ensure that reports are uniquely customized to donors’ specific projects.
- Ensure that the M&E processes within the NGO are updated and informed by the types of data/statistics required by funders and that this information is being regularly obtained.
- Support the CEO as required with the preparation of proposals and reports to large funders.
- Communications Activities (35%)
- Work with the M&E department to ensure that all stakeholders have the most updated and relevant information relating to the NGO
- Network and build relationships with service providers in the furtherance of the NGO’s objectives
- Manage a comprehensive and integrated communications strategy in conjunction with the Communications and Events Officer
- Coordinate the production and creation of all print materials including newsletters and annual reports
- Work with M&E department to source analytical data and insights relevant to the development of communication material
- Oversee all internal and external communication material including all communication channels.
- General and Management (20%)
- Plan and prioritize individual and department functions to ensure the overall goals of the organization are met.
- Develop and manage processes and structures necessary for the achievement and delivery of income targets (e.g. monthly meetings with the operations team in order to discuss and collect the required information for reports and proposals).
- Ensure that turnaround times are adhered to and internal/external communication is managed timeously.
- Ensure that all information relating to the organization is updated and accurate in all proposals, concept notes, and business plans
- Track all donor communications ensuring that information is readily available for MANCO and the Board when required.
- Take an active role in training and mentoring the NGO staff to understand the importance of stakeholder engagement and value their relationships with donors
- Stay informed of developments in the fundraising field and changing government / legal environment e.g. CSI in order to leverage opportunities.
- Maintain professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.
- Ensure that the opportunities presented by the legislated BBBEE codes are leveraged in the best possible manner for the benefit of the organization and the partner organization.
- Uphold the NGO values and ethos and promote the best interests of the NGO at all times.
Requirements
- At least 5 years in a senior marketing, communications, Business Development, Sales or sponsorship management position in the NGO environment
- Marketing Diploma
- Proven track record of major fundraising/business development/sales/sponsorship management at senior level for significant organization or projects.
- Ability to be innovative and develop various types of income generation streams
- Ability to take a broad strategic view of issues facing the NGO and find innovative ways to package and market the NGO in order to address funding needs.
- Ability to meet targets by creating new opportunities and leveraging current traditional fundraising techniques
- Strong customer focus and the ability to sell / influence / negotiate with customers and key stakeholders.
- Ability to adapt communication and plans appropriately to different audiences to successfully communicate the NGO vision and goals.
- Ability to remain calm under pressure
- Ability to work independently as well as within a team
- Strong communicator with excellent interpersonal, oral, and writing
- Outstanding English communication and presentation skills.
- Knowledge of and established networks in the fundraising (business development) and NGO sector
- Knowledge of fundraising techniques, including proposal and report writing.
- Knowledge of legislation, regulations, and financial issues relating to fundraising
Desired Skills:
- Business Development
- New Business Development
- Building Relationships
- Promote Events
- Fundraising
- Organize events
- Marketing And Sales
- Social Media Marketing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
NGO