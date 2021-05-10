O & M Senior Engineer

The successful candidate will work on various wind & Solar EPC projects providing engineering input and support to the O&M Department
Responsibilities
- General Machinery Regulatory compliance of PV plants for Operations and Maintenance contracts (this relates specifically to PV plants in South Africa).
- This includes:
- Drafting, reviewing and improving procedures and method statements for preventive and corrective maintenance to ensure compliance with South African Regulation
- Providing assurance that all machinery follows the Occupational Health and Safety Act
- The implementation of a planned maintenance program for all PV plants which has Operations and Maintenance contracts
- The maintenance of statutory machinery records
- Operations and Maintenance engineering support for PV plants in the EMEA region, focusing on South Africa, including:
- Troubleshooting and planning of corrective actions in cases of complex events
- Data consolidating and analysing (from remote monitoring systems and event lists), in order to establish trends and suggest pro-active measures.
- Drafting, reviewing and improving procedures and method statements for the preventive and corrective maintenance
- Perform regular audits to all plants.
- Liaise with equipment suppliers and service subcontractors, regarding technical issues.
- Provide technical input and support for audits carried out by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (this relates specifically to PV plants in South Africa)
- Plan and implement improvement activities (either on the plants / equipment or on the O&M processes)
- Plan and implement takeover and handover inspection / testing processes for plants entering or exiting O&M portfolio
- Provide technical / O&M input to the Business Development team
- Lead special O&M projects, on an ad-hoc basis.
- Line and functional management of the South African O&M Engineering team
Qualifications, Experience
- Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering
- Professional Registration with the Engineering Council of South Africa (Pr.Eng)
- Government Certificate of Competency (GCC) or has passed the examination on the Operational Health and Safety Act and the relevant regulations
- Minimum of 10 years’ experience in power utility infrastructure project execution and operations and maintenance
- Knowledge and working experience of utility scale PV plants & substations (HV/MV)
- Conversant with construction, environmental and safety requirements and legislation
- Conversant with the General Machinery Regulations
- Conversant with the South African grid code, transmission network code, distribution network code, and the South African National Standards (SANS)
Desired Skills:
- PV plants
- Solar
- Wind
- Grid Codes
- PrEng
- GCC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Engineering Council of South Africa
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Market Related