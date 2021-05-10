O & M Senior Engineer

The successful candidate will work on various wind & Solar EPC projects providing engineering input and support to the O&M Department

Responsibilities

General Machinery Regulatory compliance of PV plants for Operations and Maintenance contracts (this relates specifically to PV plants in South Africa).

This includes:

Drafting, reviewing and improving procedures and method statements for preventive and corrective maintenance to ensure compliance with South African Regulation

Providing assurance that all machinery follows the Occupational Health and Safety Act

The implementation of a planned maintenance program for all PV plants which has Operations and Maintenance contracts

The maintenance of statutory machinery records

Operations and Maintenance engineering support for PV plants in the EMEA region, focusing on South Africa, including:

Troubleshooting and planning of corrective actions in cases of complex events

Data consolidating and analysing (from remote monitoring systems and event lists), in order to establish trends and suggest pro-active measures.

Drafting, reviewing and improving procedures and method statements for the preventive and corrective maintenance

Perform regular audits to all plants.

Liaise with equipment suppliers and service subcontractors, regarding technical issues.

Provide technical input and support for audits carried out by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (this relates specifically to PV plants in South Africa)

Plan and implement improvement activities (either on the plants / equipment or on the O&M processes)

Plan and implement takeover and handover inspection / testing processes for plants entering or exiting O&M portfolio

Provide technical / O&M input to the Business Development team

Lead special O&M projects, on an ad-hoc basis.

Line and functional management of the South African O&M Engineering team

Qualifications, Experience

Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering

Professional Registration with the Engineering Council of South Africa (Pr.Eng)

Government Certificate of Competency (GCC) or has passed the examination on the Operational Health and Safety Act and the relevant regulations

Minimum of 10 years’ experience in power utility infrastructure project execution and operations and maintenance

Knowledge and working experience of utility scale PV plants & substations (HV/MV)

Conversant with construction, environmental and safety requirements and legislation

Conversant with the General Machinery Regulations

Conversant with the South African grid code, transmission network code, distribution network code, and the South African National Standards (SANS)

Desired Skills:

PV plants

Solar

Wind

Grid Codes

PrEng

GCC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

Employer & Job Benefits:

Market Related

