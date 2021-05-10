O & M Senior Engineer

The successful candidate will work on various wind & Solar EPC projects providing engineering input and support to the O&M Department

Responsibilities

  • General Machinery Regulatory compliance of PV plants for Operations and Maintenance contracts (this relates specifically to PV plants in South Africa).
  • This includes:
  • Drafting, reviewing and improving procedures and method statements for preventive and corrective maintenance to ensure compliance with South African Regulation
  • Providing assurance that all machinery follows the Occupational Health and Safety Act
  • The implementation of a planned maintenance program for all PV plants which has Operations and Maintenance contracts
  • The maintenance of statutory machinery records
  • Operations and Maintenance engineering support for PV plants in the EMEA region, focusing on South Africa, including:
  • Troubleshooting and planning of corrective actions in cases of complex events
  • Data consolidating and analysing (from remote monitoring systems and event lists), in order to establish trends and suggest pro-active measures.
  • Drafting, reviewing and improving procedures and method statements for the preventive and corrective maintenance
  • Perform regular audits to all plants.
  • Liaise with equipment suppliers and service subcontractors, regarding technical issues.
  • Provide technical input and support for audits carried out by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (this relates specifically to PV plants in South Africa)
  • Plan and implement improvement activities (either on the plants / equipment or on the O&M processes)
  • Plan and implement takeover and handover inspection / testing processes for plants entering or exiting O&M portfolio
  • Provide technical / O&M input to the Business Development team
  • Lead special O&M projects, on an ad-hoc basis.
  • Line and functional management of the South African O&M Engineering team

Qualifications, Experience

  • Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering
  • Professional Registration with the Engineering Council of South Africa (Pr.Eng)
  • Government Certificate of Competency (GCC) or has passed the examination on the Operational Health and Safety Act and the relevant regulations
  • Minimum of 10 years’ experience in power utility infrastructure project execution and operations and maintenance
  • Knowledge and working experience of utility scale PV plants & substations (HV/MV)
  • Conversant with construction, environmental and safety requirements and legislation
  • Conversant with the General Machinery Regulations
  • Conversant with the South African grid code, transmission network code, distribution network code, and the South African National Standards (SANS)

Desired Skills:

  • PV plants
  • Solar
  • Wind
  • Grid Codes
  • PrEng
  • GCC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Engineering Council of South Africa

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Market Related

