Office Administrator at Headhunters

Our client offering business solutions, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Office Administrator.
Responsibilities:
- General bookkeeping experience (5 years minimum)
- Creditors
- Debtors
- Wages
- Work together with company auditors
- To ensure that sound financial management practices are developed and maintained;
- Processing of payroll on VIP
- Oversight of front of house
- Managing tasks associated with office administration.
- Maintain BBEEE scorecard and certification (level 2)
- Performing admin duties
- Assisting in resolving admin problems
- Performing selected PA tasks on behalf of the Managing Director
- Work closely with the MD.
Skills/ Qualifications and Experience required:
- Matric
- Financial qualification – advantageous
- 5 years experience in bookkeeping
- Ability to maintain confidentiality at all times.
- Attention to detail
- Comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the bookkeeping best practices
- Exceptional communication skills
- High work ethic required
- Highest level of integrity and honesty
- Meeting of deadlines
- Must be able to multi-task
- Must be able to work under pressure (deadlines)
- Previous experience using Pastel and VIP essential
- Skilled in Microsoft Office
- Strong administrative skills
- Time management skills
- Must be :
- Driven
- Dynamic
- Determined
- Dedicated
- Discipline
Core Competencies :
- Candidate should possess a demonstrated capacity to build relationships internally and externally
- Candidate should have demonstrated experience in a bookkeeping function for an organization of similar size and scope
- Candidate should have proven ability to seek and incorporate input from others
- Candidates must be a team player
