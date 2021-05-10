Office Administrator at Headhunters

May 10, 2021

Our client offering business solutions, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Office Administrator.

Responsibilities:

  • General bookkeeping experience (5 years minimum)
    • Creditors
    • Debtors
    • Wages
    • Work together with company auditors
  • To ensure that sound financial management practices are developed and maintained;
  • Processing of payroll on VIP
  • Oversight of front of house
  • Managing tasks associated with office administration.
  • Maintain BBEEE scorecard and certification (level 2)
  • Performing admin duties
  • Assisting in resolving admin problems
  • Performing selected PA tasks on behalf of the Managing Director
  • Work closely with the MD.

Skills/ Qualifications and Experience required:

  • Matric
  • Financial qualification – advantageous
  • 5 years experience in bookkeeping
  • Ability to maintain confidentiality at all times.
  • Attention to detail
  • Comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the bookkeeping best practices
  • Exceptional communication skills
  • High work ethic required
  • Highest level of integrity and honesty
  • Meeting of deadlines
  • Must be able to multi-task
  • Must be able to work under pressure (deadlines)
  • Previous experience using Pastel and VIP essential
  • Skilled in Microsoft Office
  • Strong administrative skills
  • Time management skills
  • Must be :
    • Driven
    • Dynamic
    • Determined
    • Dedicated
    • Discipline

Core Competencies :

  • Candidate should possess a demonstrated capacity to build relationships internally and externally
  • Candidate should have demonstrated experience in a bookkeeping function for an organization of similar size and scope
  • Candidate should have proven ability to seek and incorporate input from others
  • Candidates must be a team player

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position