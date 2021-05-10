Office Administrator at Headhunters

Our client offering business solutions, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Office Administrator.

Responsibilities:

General bookkeeping experience (5 years minimum) Creditors Debtors Wages Work together with company auditors

To ensure that sound financial management practices are developed and maintained;

Processing of payroll on VIP

Oversight of front of house

Managing tasks associated with office administration.

Maintain BBEEE scorecard and certification (level 2)

Performing admin duties

Assisting in resolving admin problems

Performing selected PA tasks on behalf of the Managing Director

Work closely with the MD.

Skills/ Qualifications and Experience required:

Matric

Financial qualification – advantageous

5 years experience in bookkeeping

Ability to maintain confidentiality at all times.

Attention to detail

Comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the bookkeeping best practices

Exceptional communication skills

High work ethic required

Highest level of integrity and honesty

Meeting of deadlines

Must be able to multi-task

Must be able to work under pressure (deadlines)

Previous experience using Pastel and VIP essential

Skilled in Microsoft Office

Strong administrative skills

Time management skills

Must be : Driven Dynamic Determined Dedicated Discipline



Core Competencies :

Candidate should possess a demonstrated capacity to build relationships internally and externally

Candidate should have demonstrated experience in a bookkeeping function for an organization of similar size and scope

Candidate should have proven ability to seek and incorporate input from others

Candidates must be a team player

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position