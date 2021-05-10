Office Administrator at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available:

OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR CAPE TOWNCORE PURPOSE

To provide clerical and administrative support to the Cape Town Learning Centre.

CORE FUNCTIONSParticipate in the registration process: Advise prospective students on study options Administer the registration process for new students Attend training workshops Implementing the process Assist student recruitment consultants with administration tasks throughout the intake Updating statistics control sheet on daily basis Submit control sheets timeously to the Registry department Assist with MANMIS verification and that all details have been correctly captured by the SRC Assist in contact detail verification Assist with pre-selections verificationParticipate in the assignment process functions: Comply with the assignment procedure set out by management Respond to email queries within the required timeframe (24 hours) Assist students with any assignment related queries Provide pastoral care to students (walk-in, telephonic and email assistance) Provide students with assistance during the assignment process. Participate in the workshop process functions: Comply with the workshop procedure set out by management Preparation for and administration of workshops in the region Respond to email queries within the required timeframe (24 hours) Assist students with any workshop related queries Provide pastoral care to students (walk-in, telephonic and email assistance) Provide students with assistance during the workshop processParticipate in the student support functions: Comply with the student support procedure as set out by management Assist when necessary capturing pure distance, rich distance and supported distance schedules on MANMIS prior to each semester Assist when necessary capturing pure distance, rich distance and supported distance attendance records on MANMIS throughout the semester Assist in contacting flagged at risk students (attendance records) Assist in contacting flagged at risk students (assignments first submissions) Assist in contacting flagged at risk students (failed final examination results) Assist when necessary compiling official exam timetable templates one month prior to the examination run and assist in distributing the personalized timetables to students upon request Respond to email queries within the required timeframe (24 hours) Direct and follow up queries which have been forwarded to the relevant departments Ensure that excellent customer service is provided to all students at all times Provide pastoral care to students (walk-in, telephonic and email assistance)

QUALIFICATIONS

Relevant Diploma

EXPERIENCE

At least 1-2 years work experience within an office environment.

RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Computer Literate (Microsoft Office, Excel, Word, Power Point, Access, Internet and Email) Integrity Must be able to make sound judgement under pressure Minute taking experience Deadline driven Strong interpersonal skills Proven track record and the ability to prioritise tasks Numerical ability Reporting skills Prioritisation and time management Possess a high level of ethics and confidentialityGENERAL Must be able to work during workshops and overtime when necessary. Assist with any events or functions Assist with reception when needed

