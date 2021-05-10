Operations Manager

Ref 1278 Ops / GM manager

Purpose of the Job:

To ensure production process are adhered to and to ensue client satisfaction, as well as identifying opportunities in the market and growing the business while managing staff and day to day requirements.

Technical Competencies & Experience:

3 5 years experience a in relevant operations position.

Experience in a technical/ electrical/ light manufacturing environment

Basic understanding of finance

Managing and leading teams

Experience working with production and operation timelines.

Managing current and future customer relationships

Maintain company culture and standards.

Willing to travel to relevant branches.

To apply, visit our website at

