Operations Manager at Leading Bank

The incumbent will support the Head: Operations – Settlements and Asset Managers with the formulation and implementation of projects and business initiatives, with the main purpose of maintaining a compliant, optimal, efficient, and where possible, risk-free settlement and operational environment. This is achieved through the analysis, updating, implementation, monitoring and management of projects, processes, and procedures in these operational environments. The role requires a thorough understanding of both the onshore and offshore operational aspects supporting investment portfolio management, the systems, and respective regulatory requirements.

A relevant Commercial / Financial degree

Seven to eight years minimum working experience in settlement and investment management operations

Minimum of five years management experience

Broad understanding of company operations

Desired Skills:

Settlement and Investment management

Formulation and implementation of projects

Asset Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

