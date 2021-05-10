Operations Manager at Leading Bank

The incumbent will support the Head: Operations – Settlements and Asset Managers with the formulation and implementation of projects and business initiatives, with the main purpose of maintaining a compliant, optimal, efficient, and where possible, risk-free settlement and operational environment. This is achieved through the analysis, updating, implementation, monitoring and management of projects, processes, and procedures in these operational environments. The role requires a thorough understanding of both the onshore and offshore operational aspects supporting investment portfolio management, the systems, and respective regulatory requirements.
- A relevant Commercial / Financial degree
- Seven to eight years minimum working experience in settlement and investment management operations
- Minimum of five years management experience
- Broad understanding of company operations
Desired Skills:
- Settlement and Investment management
- Formulation and implementation of projects
- Asset Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree