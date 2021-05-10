Payroll Specialist

My client a Financial Services company in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for a Payroll Specialist.

Requirements:

  • Ensure and contribute to minimisation of general expenses
  • Ensure accurate and timeous processing of payroll and payroll related processes in order not to incur any cost or penalties
  • Ensure that all stakeholder communication is accurate, timeous, professional and relevant
  • Build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with internal and external stakeholders
  • Ensure and contribute to achieving own and company required client satisfaction targets

Adhere to quality standards, processes and service level agreements wrt the following processes (but not limited to):

  • Process new employees and exits
  • Process all payroll transactions such as but not limited to earnings, deductions, fringe benefits and employee benefits
  • Ensure time, attendance and leave processes and authorizations are adhered to, transactions captured and processed accordingly
  • Manage and process all ESS transactions
  • Resolve all payroll and ESS related queries
  • Process employee benefits and ensure portals and documents and reports are accurate and submitted on time
  • Submissions of all relevant returns
  • Ensure and process mid-year and year-end tax processes
  • Prepare payroll and other HRIS reports (equity, skills, position management, performance management etc)
  • Capture relevant employee information on the HR System
  • Prepare, submit and load banking files
  • Accurate record keeping and filing
  • Calculate various payroll related earning and deductions
  • Payroll and HRIS functions on various Ad hoc HR projects such as Annual remuneration review, annual incentives etc
  • Responsible for capturing and maintaining the HRIS and customised reports
  • Work closely with the Finance and HR team as well as external HRIS contractors
  • Process and ensure WSP/ATR information are captured and up to date and prepare interim and submission reports
  • Process and ensure BBBEE information are captured and up to date and prepare interim and submission reports
  • Process and ensure FAIS Rep registers are captured (on and offs), up to date and prepare reports
  • Responsible for the capturing, maintenance, development and compiling of HR data, analytics and dashboards
  • Live the RBS values

Job Requirements:

  • Matric or equivalent
  • Computer Literate
  • Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
  • Attention to detail and accuracy
  • Advance Excel
  • Excellent time keeping and planning skills
  • Trustworthy and high regard for confidentiality
  • SAGE 300 People (payroll, position management, Skills, EE and ESS)
  • Minimum 3 years Payroll and HRIS experience
  • Minimum 3 years SAGE 300 People experience (Payroll, position management, Skills, EE and ESS)

Send CV by the 1st of June 2021

Desired Skills:

  • people 300
  • computer skills
  • communication
  • attention to detail
  • accuracy
  • excel
  • time keeping
  • planning
  • trust worthy
  • sage 300 people
  • payroll

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

