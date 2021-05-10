Payroll Specialist

My client a Financial Services company in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for a Payroll Specialist.

Requirements:

Ensure and contribute to minimisation of general expenses

Ensure accurate and timeous processing of payroll and payroll related processes in order not to incur any cost or penalties

Ensure that all stakeholder communication is accurate, timeous, professional and relevant

Build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Ensure and contribute to achieving own and company required client satisfaction targets

Adhere to quality standards, processes and service level agreements wrt the following processes (but not limited to):

Process new employees and exits

Process all payroll transactions such as but not limited to earnings, deductions, fringe benefits and employee benefits

Ensure time, attendance and leave processes and authorizations are adhered to, transactions captured and processed accordingly

Manage and process all ESS transactions

Resolve all payroll and ESS related queries

Process employee benefits and ensure portals and documents and reports are accurate and submitted on time

Submissions of all relevant returns

Ensure and process mid-year and year-end tax processes

Prepare payroll and other HRIS reports (equity, skills, position management, performance management etc)

Capture relevant employee information on the HR System

Prepare, submit and load banking files

Accurate record keeping and filing

Calculate various payroll related earning and deductions

Payroll and HRIS functions on various Ad hoc HR projects such as Annual remuneration review, annual incentives etc

Responsible for capturing and maintaining the HRIS and customised reports

Work closely with the Finance and HR team as well as external HRIS contractors

Process and ensure WSP/ATR information are captured and up to date and prepare interim and submission reports

Process and ensure BBBEE information are captured and up to date and prepare interim and submission reports

Process and ensure FAIS Rep registers are captured (on and offs), up to date and prepare reports

Responsible for the capturing, maintenance, development and compiling of HR data, analytics and dashboards

Live the RBS values

Job Requirements:

Matric or equivalent

Computer Literate

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Attention to detail and accuracy

Advance Excel

Excellent time keeping and planning skills

Trustworthy and high regard for confidentiality

SAGE 300 People (payroll, position management, Skills, EE and ESS)

Minimum 3 years Payroll and HRIS experience

Minimum 3 years SAGE 300 People experience (Payroll, position management, Skills, EE and ESS)

Send CV by the 1st of June 2021

Desired Skills:

people 300

computer skills

communication

attention to detail

accuracy

excel

time keeping

planning

trust worthy

sage 300 people

payroll

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

