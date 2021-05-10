My client a Financial Services company in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for a Payroll Specialist.
Requirements:
- Ensure and contribute to minimisation of general expenses
- Ensure accurate and timeous processing of payroll and payroll related processes in order not to incur any cost or penalties
- Ensure that all stakeholder communication is accurate, timeous, professional and relevant
- Build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with internal and external stakeholders
- Ensure and contribute to achieving own and company required client satisfaction targets
Adhere to quality standards, processes and service level agreements wrt the following processes (but not limited to):
- Process new employees and exits
- Process all payroll transactions such as but not limited to earnings, deductions, fringe benefits and employee benefits
- Ensure time, attendance and leave processes and authorizations are adhered to, transactions captured and processed accordingly
- Manage and process all ESS transactions
- Resolve all payroll and ESS related queries
- Process employee benefits and ensure portals and documents and reports are accurate and submitted on time
- Submissions of all relevant returns
- Ensure and process mid-year and year-end tax processes
- Prepare payroll and other HRIS reports (equity, skills, position management, performance management etc)
- Capture relevant employee information on the HR System
- Prepare, submit and load banking files
- Accurate record keeping and filing
- Calculate various payroll related earning and deductions
- Payroll and HRIS functions on various Ad hoc HR projects such as Annual remuneration review, annual incentives etc
- Responsible for capturing and maintaining the HRIS and customised reports
- Work closely with the Finance and HR team as well as external HRIS contractors
- Process and ensure WSP/ATR information are captured and up to date and prepare interim and submission reports
- Process and ensure BBBEE information are captured and up to date and prepare interim and submission reports
- Process and ensure FAIS Rep registers are captured (on and offs), up to date and prepare reports
- Responsible for the capturing, maintenance, development and compiling of HR data, analytics and dashboards
- Live the RBS values
Job Requirements:
- Matric or equivalent
- Computer Literate
- Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
- Attention to detail and accuracy
- Advance Excel
- Excellent time keeping and planning skills
- Trustworthy and high regard for confidentiality
- SAGE 300 People (payroll, position management, Skills, EE and ESS)
- Minimum 3 years Payroll and HRIS experience
- Minimum 3 years SAGE 300 People experience (Payroll, position management, Skills, EE and ESS)
Send CV by the 1st of June 2021
Desired Skills:
- people 300
- computer skills
- communication
- attention to detail
- accuracy
- excel
- time keeping
- planning
- trust worthy
- sage 300 people
- payroll
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric