Personal Lines Underwriter at CFS Recruitment

You will evaluate the risk of insuring a particular person / asset / building. You are responsible for accepting liability and setting the appropriate premium pricing for the insurance policy.

Matric

RE 5

FETC In Short Term Insurance NQF 4

Higher Certificate in Short Term NQF 5 adv

5 + Years working experience in Short Term Insurance in Personal Lines Underwriting

MS Office

Endorsements

Productivity on all brokers with outsources binder agreements

Attending to all broker queries

Action Renewals

Requesting VAR surveys

Processing corrective action based on claims history

Retain business

Providing quotes

Manage daily dairy

Adhere to procedures

