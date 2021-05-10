Personal Lines Underwriter at CFS Recruitment

You will evaluate the risk of insuring a particular person / asset / building. You are responsible for accepting liability and setting the appropriate premium pricing for the insurance policy.
- Matric
- RE 5
- FETC In Short Term Insurance NQF 4
- Higher Certificate in Short Term NQF 5 adv
- 5 + Years working experience in Short Term Insurance in Personal Lines Underwriting
- MS Office
- Endorsements
- Productivity on all brokers with outsources binder agreements
- Attending to all broker queries
- Action Renewals
- Requesting VAR surveys
- Processing corrective action based on claims history
- Retain business
- Providing quotes
- Manage daily dairy
- Adhere to procedures