Personal Lines Underwriter at CFS Recruitment

May 10, 2021

You will evaluate the risk of insuring a particular person / asset / building. You are responsible for accepting liability and setting the appropriate premium pricing for the insurance policy.

  • Matric
  • RE 5
  • FETC In Short Term Insurance NQF 4
  • Higher Certificate in Short Term NQF 5 adv
  • 5 + Years working experience in Short Term Insurance in Personal Lines Underwriting
  • MS Office
  • Endorsements
  • Productivity on all brokers with outsources binder agreements
  • Attending to all broker queries
  • Action Renewals
  • Requesting VAR surveys
  • Processing corrective action based on claims history
  • Retain business
  • Providing quotes
  • Manage daily dairy
  • Adhere to procedures

