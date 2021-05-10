Plant Maintenance Manager at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a market leader in the print and packaging sector, seeks to employ a qualified and experienced Plant Maintenance Supervisor, to take over a hands on maintenance management and technology role urgently.

The position will lead the workshop team and co-coordinates activities that ensures effective and efficient maintenance of all production machines (printing, conversion, and utilities) as well as ensuring that health and safety rules and procedures are followed, being critical to the production department.

Requirements to meet for consideration

You will have completed a trade test as a Millwright or Fitter and have completed a National Diploma in Engineering studies, coupled with at least 8-10 years experience in plant and utilities maintenance of flexographic print and/or packaging equipment.

In addition, you will have proven experience in managing a team of maintenance and workshop artisans and support staff, as well as having a solid track record of developing an understanding of Six Sigma principles and encourage, promote, and support continuous improvement.

You will have extensive experience in maintenance planning and improvements projects to limit production downtime.

You will have experience in managing expense budgets and costing for new projects, as well as be equipped to manage all administration and HSE within the plant.

You will be a team player, self motivated, organised and creative, with a strong customer focus and have good communication skills.

