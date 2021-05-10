Principal Fleet Officer at City of Cape Town

May 10, 2021

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES AND ASSET MANAGEMENT
– FLEET MANAGEMENT

Principal Fleet Officer

BASIC SALARY: R461 499 PER ANNUM
– REF NO: EOA/21/21
– Ndabeni and future vacancies

Requirements:

  • Trade test as a Petrol or Diesel mechanic (Automotive sector)
  • Five (5) years’ relevant post-trade experience in fleet passenger vehicles, LDVs, trucks 3-ton upwards, motorcycles would be advantageous, maintenance and repairs
  • Minimum three (3) years’ supervisory experience in supervising petrol or diesel artisans
  • Extensive experience in light, medium and heavy vehicles environment
  • SAP PM proficiency
  • Must have high levels of competency in MS Excel
  • Must have managed budgets
  • Must be able to write technical reports
  • Project management competency and skills
  • Vendor management

Key performance areas:

  • Managing operational functions and control
  • Managing fleet assets
  • Manage and control fleet rentals
  • Managing specialised maintenance functions and managing life cycle of fleet
  • Managing and controlling the motor vehicle insurance claims
  • Statutory compliance of fleet
  • Financial planning and reporting
  • Supervision of staff
  • Ensuring administrative procedures, reporting requirements and approval procedures are compiled
  • Ensuring adherences of safety in fleet management
  • Proven experience in working on SAP PM
  • Ability to draft RFQs for modification/enhancement of vehicles
  • Ability to understand supply chain management processes/procedures.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

Closing date: 21 May 2021

  • Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.
  • Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.
  • Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.
  • Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.
  • Visit our [Email Address Removed]town. [URL Removed] /careers
  • No late applications will be considered.
  • If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Diesel mechanic
  • Automotive sector
  • Petrol Mechanic
  • diesel artisan
  • Trade test
  • motor vehicle insurance claims

