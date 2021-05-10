Procurement Trainee

National NPO based in Cape Town CBD is looking for a procurement/Logistics intern to join their exciting team of people.

Looking for a graduate with no work experience. This is a developmental role and we are hoping that this person can grow into the Procurement Officer role, hence they are looking for someone with that qualification.

Remuneration: Gross Basic Annual: R137 332 R172 784 * The gross basic annual includes 13 cheques / pays.

Deductions that come off this include 7% pension, 50% medical aid premium, and 1% UIF.

Benefits over and above the annual amount include 8% pension, 50% medical aid, and 1% UIF.

Please see below the job requirements and description.

Requirements

Relevant qualification.

1 to 2 years related experience.

Computer Literate able to maintain an Excel Spreadsheet, use email, etc.

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills, strong admin and organizational skills, as well as accuracy and attention to detail.

A valid drivers license.

Work hours are 08h30 to 16h30, Monday to Friday.

Job Purpose

Responsible for receiving, storing, and issuing goods against requisitions and recording these. Ensures that stock sheets are updated with daily issues and receipts and administers the daily movement and storage of goods.

Key Tasks include

Receive goods and check that the correct type and quantity has been delivered, as per the waybill.

Maintain an organized and efficient storage system.

Correctly select and package any requested store items, and ensure goods are ready for dispatch to the correct destination (destination of goods clearly marked on packaging). Give feedback when goods have been dispatched.

Receive dispatch instruction via email / POS system, and provide regular feedback and reporting as requested by the procurement officer.

Perform regular stock takes of inventory and goods.

Number, the record received and dispatched assets and inventory items to the Asset and Inventory Register.

Communicate with operation managers and station administrators.

Employer & Job Benefits:

50% Medical Aid

8% Pension and 1% UIF

