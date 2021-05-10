Procurement Transformation Specialist at Letsema Consulting

Our client is currently recruiting for a Procurement Transformation Specialist with (preferably) management consulting experience, and hands on design and implementation experience in the procurement and supply chain area. They are interested in meeting with exceptional candidates whose people skills, professionalism, project management and knowledge of the procurement domain are of a high quality.

Candidates should have experience in solution design, development and implementation within the Procurement and Supply Chain disciplines, with an understanding of the process, people, governance and technology components.

Candidates should preferably come from a consulting background but candidates with relevant operational background, who want to build a career in consulting, may be considered.

Key Characteristics of the Candidate:

Excellent academic credentials from top tier programs; Post Graduate, Master’s preferred

Has worked with indirect and /or direct materials procurement and understands the complex project management thereof

Understands strategic sourcing, category and contract management, supplier management, accounts payable and transactional procurement

Excellent stakeholder communication and negotiation skills

Excellent communications and people skills

Experience in managing teams

Strong interest and / or experience in procurement technologies, advanced analytics and smart contracts. Strong interest in the future of procurement and practically bringing new ways of working to the procurement discipline in the SA and African context

Minimum 5 years work experience in a management consulting and/or procurement environments

Change and Stakeholder management

Capable of delivering and supporting the consulting sales cycle as required

Functional requirements;

Overall ownership and management of project

Project team lead and manager workstream or project teamClear understanding of key stakeholders, broader industry dynamics and the nature of the client’s business, units and functions

Managing, tracking and capturing project progress (planning, issues identification, resolution)

Support, track, monitor and report day to day project performance

Management of scope and client expectation

Manage project financials and overall profitability

Manage project risks and governance

Lead and direct overall team direction

Build and manage client confidence through engagement

Maintain high levels of team cohesion, energy and drive

Networking and relationship building

Personal credibility and integrity

Desired Skills:

Material Procurement

Strategic Sourcing

Contract Management

Supplier Management

Accounts payable

transactional procurement

Project Management

Stakeholder management

Communication

Negotiation skiils

Change Management

Networking

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

A unique and inspiring Senior opportunity exists within a proudly South African business strategy and transformation consultancy in Gauteng. Our entire core philosophy is driven by a cohesive and innate desire to empower and work together to ultimately achieve a common goal that involves taking ownership of our clients’ challenges. With over 20 years’ experience, we focus on improving operational efficiency and enhancing enterprise performance resulting in meaningful and sustained growth for our clients.

