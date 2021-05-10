Procurement Transformation Specialist at Letsema Consulting

Our client is currently recruiting for a Procurement Transformation Specialist with (preferably) management consulting experience, and hands on design and implementation experience in the procurement and supply chain area. They are interested in meeting with exceptional candidates whose people skills, professionalism, project management and knowledge of the procurement domain are of a high quality.
Candidates should have experience in solution design, development and implementation within the Procurement and Supply Chain disciplines, with an understanding of the process, people, governance and technology components.
Candidates should preferably come from a consulting background but candidates with relevant operational background, who want to build a career in consulting, may be considered.
Key Characteristics of the Candidate:
- Excellent academic credentials from top tier programs; Post Graduate, Master’s preferred
- Has worked with indirect and /or direct materials procurement and understands the complex project management thereof
- Understands strategic sourcing, category and contract management, supplier management, accounts payable and transactional procurement
- Excellent stakeholder communication and negotiation skills
- Excellent communications and people skills
- Experience in managing teams
- Strong interest and / or experience in procurement technologies, advanced analytics and smart contracts. Strong interest in the future of procurement and practically bringing new ways of working to the procurement discipline in the SA and African context
- Minimum 5 years work experience in a management consulting and/or procurement environments
- Change and Stakeholder management
- Capable of delivering and supporting the consulting sales cycle as required
Functional requirements;
- Overall ownership and management of project
- Project team lead and manager workstream or project teamClear understanding of key stakeholders, broader industry dynamics and the nature of the client’s business, units and functions
- Managing, tracking and capturing project progress (planning, issues identification, resolution)
- Support, track, monitor and report day to day project performance
- Management of scope and client expectation
- Manage project financials and overall profitability
- Manage project risks and governance
- Lead and direct overall team direction
- Build and manage client confidence through engagement
- Maintain high levels of team cohesion, energy and drive
- Networking and relationship building
- Personal credibility and integrity
Desired Skills:
- Material Procurement
- Strategic Sourcing
- Contract Management
- Supplier Management
- Accounts payable
- transactional procurement
- Project Management
- Stakeholder management
- Communication
- Negotiation skiils
- Change Management
- Networking
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters
About The Employer:
A unique and inspiring Senior opportunity exists within a proudly South African business strategy and transformation consultancy in Gauteng. Our entire core philosophy is driven by a cohesive and innate desire to empower and work together to ultimately achieve a common goal that involves taking ownership of our clients’ challenges. With over 20 years’ experience, we focus on improving operational efficiency and enhancing enterprise performance resulting in meaningful and sustained growth for our clients.