Programme Manager – CHRU

A Programme Manager vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Clinical HIV Research Unit (CHRU) at the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (WHC) is a wholly owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof.

The Clinical HIV Research Unit (CHRU) was initiated in 1998 by Professor Ian Sanne, under the auspices of the University of the Witwatersrand (WITS). Today the CHRU is an HIV/AIDS, TB and Cervical Cancer research syndicate of the Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (WHC), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary company of WITS.

The CHRU is proudly the first International Clinical Research Site (CRS) of the AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG). To date it remains one of the most successful international sites within the ACTG. The site is substantially funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and USAID/PEPFAR.

Based at the Helen Joseph Academic Hospital in Johannesburg, the CHRU conducts research into HIV-AIDs, carrying out clinical trials that encompass associated dread diseases (TB, Cervical Cancer and other opportunistic infections) and provides technical expertise and assistance, training of health care personnel, quality assurance assessments of sites, and clinical support services.

Main purpose of the job:

Our fast-growing team focuses on womens cancer prevention and health equity research within the Clinical HIV Research Unit, a division of Wits Health Consortium.

Were looking for an experienced Programme Manager who will be responsible for the operational management of our womens health research program.

The Programme Manager will engage with teams from proposal development through project close-out.

She/he will provide support for all aspects of projects, including planning and implementation, regulatory affairs, financial and grant management, hiring and training, procurement, reporting and closeout.

Location:

Helen Joseph Hospital, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Oversee the womens health research programs research operations, from proposal development through project close-out

Support investigators, coordinators, and other program staff to ensure that all projects are conducted in accordance with the protocol/plan, standard operating procedures (SOPs), and international regulations

Develop and monitor project workplans in consultation with investigators, coordinators, and program staff

Develop budgets, monitor spending, and assist with financial reporting in consultation with investigators and administrative staff

Plan staffing needs, and coordinate hiring and training as required

Prepare project-related reports/presentations as requested

Supervise the programs operational and administrative staff

Oversee procurement and maintenance of program equipment/supply inventory and storage

Required minimum education and training:

Masters degree in a health-related field (or similar)

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Experience with international donor projects

Familiarity with regulatory procedures in South Africa

Willingness to travel internationally for at least two 7-day trips per year

Training in good clinical practices and protection of human subjects

Passionate about womens health

Thinks analytically and can work independently

Has excellent verbal and written communication skills

Has a can-do attitude

Has great attention to detail, strong problem-solving skills, and solution-orientated thinking

Accountable, Assertive, Confident, and Adaptable

Required minimum work experience:

At least eight years of experience in public health program management or research management

Excellent organizational, management, and communications skills

Experience planning, coordinating, and reporting research projects and public health programs

Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously and set priorities

Experience managing personnel from diverse professional backgrounds

Experience in financial management and procurement

Excellent computer literacy, writing, and presentation skills

Demonstrated history of working effectively in a cross-cultural environment

Good understanding of clinical trials, epidemiology, and public health research

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

The closing date for all applications is 31 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

