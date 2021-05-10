Project Engineer Solar PV

As the interface between project management and realisation this person will be responsible for complete engineering, design and planning of solar photovoltaic power plants for free field in EMEA.

He/she will be responsible for the complete system specification, design, technical aspects and compliance with electrical, mechanical and civil construction codes, including medium voltage grid connections. He/she will support the sales and project management team in bid document preparation and submission, technical contract negotiation and

successful commissioning.

Primary Responsibilities

System specification, design and lay -out of PV plants for South African and EMEA market, using tools such PVSyst and AutoCAD.

Create electrical schematics, wire sizing, determine quantities, select components and specify all components to provide the optimal configuration.

Complete drafting of technical drawings.

Technical support for proposal preparation.

Support component evaluation, specification and selection based on cost vs performance benefit.

Review contract technical requirements and prepare requirements tracking mechanism.

Ensure compliance with technical requirements and facilitate close out of open issues.

Implementation of system design standards and optimisations proposed by International system design and construction teams from EMEA

Document control, maintain engineering folder structure and prepare document registers.

Preparation of inspection and test procedures for FAT & SAT, conduct associated inspections and witness tests.

On-site verification of installation & testing in accordance with design, procedures.

Regulations, standards and codes

Grid access and connection discussions/approval – Eskom/municipalities

Ensure seamless technical documentation of PV power plants

Technical advisory and technical support for Project Development, Project Management, Operation & Maintenance, Sales and Project Finance departments

Qualifications

Professional Registration or in process of Registration with the Engineering Council of South Africa (Pr.Eng)

Degree in electrical engineering

Two years’ work experience in South African power industry, preferably solar power

Clear understanding and working experience of solar PV plant design.

Ability to develop electrical single line diagrams.

Highly proficient in CAD, preferably AutoCAD.

Good command of PVSyst

