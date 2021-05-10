Quantitative Analyst

LEZA seeks to employ a Quantitative Analyst to assist the Group with the regulatory reporting and interaction, actuarial support and data analytics.

You will be responsible for:

Ownership of SCR and ECR models with reference to published technical specifications

Ownership of quarterly and annual reporting to the regulator

Developing and enhancing statistical methodologies and quantitative models to drive efficiency.

Assisting in the creation of key risk and performance indicators in support of the oversight, monitoring and testing program.

Conducting a high-quality research in operational risk modelling using statistics and other mathematical theory and tools.

Data analytics to support new business projects in the brands.

Proficient data analytical, statistical and mathematical knowledge and skills.

Create and maintain business reports to direct thought processes that drives action

Contribute to the development and maintenance of the internal data assets to support pricing and other modelling initiatives

Continuous process improvement and strategy evaluation

Participate in strategic projects where input is required

In-house claims triangulations to quantify and forecast technical provisions

In-house lapse, NTU and cancellation forecast modelsIFRS17 implementation

Pricing on new and existing products (pricing per risk)

Scenario analysis

Risk quantification

PV analysis and completed build into QV.

Break even analysis and build into QV.

Qualifications and Experience Required:

Post-graduate Degree in actuarial sciences, statistics or process engineering.

CFA, FRM, CQF qualification advantageous.

At least 2 years’ experience in the insurance industry.

Other Requirements:

Driver’s license and own transport

Must relocate at own cost

ITC/criminal check will be a requirement

Applicable Psychometric assessment/s will be a requirement

Desired Skills:

Excellent numerical ability

High attention to detail

Good problem solving

Ability to work under pressure

Very good communication and interpersonal skill

Knowledge of financial management and financial reporting essential

About The Employer:

Preference will be given to Internal Applicants with the relevant qualifications and experience. Please note that LEZA applies all recruitment and selection processes to the requirements of the EE plan and is committed to transformation.

Closing date: 14 May 2021

If you haven’t received feedback from us within two weeks of submitting your application, please consider it unsuccessful.

