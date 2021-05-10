React Software Engineer

An exciting opportunity is available for a skilled Senior React Engineer who has a passion for delivering outstanding customer product experiences.

Requirements:

Experience with React, Redux, Redux-middleware & app development using React Native and native tools

Knowledge of mobile app and web front-end frameworks and architectures

Experience using JavaScript and Typescript

Experience with design systems and component libraries (such as Material UI or similar)

Unit testing experience (Mocha, Jest, Enzyme)

Developer tooling (Git, NPM/Yarn, Webpack/Rollup/Snowpack, Grunt/Gulp and other)

Problem solving, issue identification and technical documentation skills

Strong experience working in an Agile environment and familiarity with agile methodologies

Experience with uploading and management of apps in the Apple and Google Play stores

Familiarity with design systems and component libraries such as Material UI or similar

Familiarity & understanding of CI/CD processes and automated testing

Exposure to Cloud Platforms such as AWS, Azure or GCP

HTML, CSS & knowledge of other frameworks/libraries such as Angular or Vue

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The company’s Head Office is based overseas, and you will be required to work on various projects for different clients remotely.

Their passion for innovative design, technology, shared learning, and the desire to get the best outcomes for our clients, team, and community is what drives them.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentive Bonus

Performance Bonus

