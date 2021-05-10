A leading supplier/manufacturer in the engineering industry requires the above to oversee the reception area and provide administrative support to the company and customers.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- Previous experience having worked as a Receptionist and Administrator is essential.
- Minimum Matric is essential.
- Fully bilingual.
- Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.
E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Managing the reception area, which includes liaising telephonically and face-to-face with staff and customers.
- Operating the switchboard and directing calls to the correct departments.
- Acting as the companys frontline by greeting and welcoming customers.
- Receiving and distributing deliveries for the company and the factory.
- Purchasing of non-stock items.
- Taking of Minutes for Exco Meetings.
- Assisting with travel arrangements.
- Assisting HR with daily clockings.
- Controlling the monthly consumables for the office.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.
Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.