Receptionist

A leading supplier/manufacturer in the engineering industry requires the above to oversee the reception area and provide administrative support to the company and customers.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Previous experience having worked as a Receptionist and Administrator is essential.

Minimum Matric is essential.

Fully bilingual.

Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.

E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Managing the reception area, which includes liaising telephonically and face-to-face with staff and customers.

Operating the switchboard and directing calls to the correct departments.

Acting as the companys frontline by greeting and welcoming customers.

Receiving and distributing deliveries for the company and the factory.

Purchasing of non-stock items.

Taking of Minutes for Exco Meetings.

Assisting with travel arrangements.

Assisting HR with daily clockings.

Controlling the monthly consumables for the office.

E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position