Receptionist

May 10, 2021

A leading supplier/manufacturer in the engineering industry requires the above to oversee the reception area and provide administrative support to the company and customers.

Minimum requirements for the role:

  • Previous experience having worked as a Receptionist and Administrator is essential.
  • Minimum Matric is essential.
  • Fully bilingual.
  • Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.

E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Managing the reception area, which includes liaising telephonically and face-to-face with staff and customers.
  • Operating the switchboard and directing calls to the correct departments.
  • Acting as the companys frontline by greeting and welcoming customers.
  • Receiving and distributing deliveries for the company and the factory.
  • Purchasing of non-stock items.
  • Taking of Minutes for Exco Meetings.
  • Assisting with travel arrangements.
  • Assisting HR with daily clockings.
  • Controlling the monthly consumables for the office.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

