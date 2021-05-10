Release Train Engineer at Ntice Search

Curo Fund Services a leading financial services company is seeking the specialized skill set of a Release Train Engineer (RTE) to join their team in Bellville. Specializing in the administration investment space this company offers amazing working conditions and financial stability. They are a proudly South African investment administration services business, providing investment management solutions to leading investment providers for more than a decade.ROLE PURPOSE:The Release Train Engineer (RTE) is a servant leader and coach for the Agile Release Train (ART). The RTEs major responsibilities are to facilitate the ART events and processes and assist the teams in delivering value. RTEs communicate with stakeholders, escalate impediments, help manage risk, and drive relentless improvement.RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manage and optimize the flow of value through the ART and Solution Train using various tools, such as the Program and Solution Kanbans and other information radiators

Establish and communicate the annual calendars for Iterations and Program Increments (PIs)

Facilitate PI Planning readiness by fostering a Continuous Exploration process which drives the synthesis of a Vision, a Roadmap, and Backlogs, and through Pre- and Post-PI Planning events

Facilitate the PI planning event

Summarize Team PI Objectives into Program PI Objectives (the RTE) and publish them for visibility and transparency

Summarize program PI objectives into Solution PI Objectives (the STE) and publish them for visibility and transparency

Assist tracking the execution of features and capabilities (see Metrics)

Facilitate periodic synchronization events, including the ART sync at the Essential Level and the Solution Train sync for Solution Trains

Assist with economic decision-making by facilitating feature and capability estimation by teams and the roll-up to Epics, where necessary

Coach leaders, teams, and Scrum Masters in Lean-Agile practices and mindsets

Help manage risks and dependencies

Escalate and track impediments

Provide input on resourcing to address critical bottlenecks

Encourage collaboration between teams and System and Solution Architects/Engineering

Work with Product and Solution Management, Product Owners, and other stakeholders to help ensure strategy and execution alignment Improve the flow of value through value streams by improving and assessing the practices associated with DevOps and Release on Demand in the Continuous Delivery Pipeline

Help drive the Lean User Experience (UX) innovation cycle

Work with the Agile Program Management Office (APMO) on program execution and operational excellence (see Lean Portfolio Management)

Understand and operate within Lean Budgets and ensure adherence to Guardrails

Facilitate System Demos and Solution Demos

Drive relentless improvement via Inspect and Adapt workshops; assess the agility level of the ART and Solution Train and help them improve

Foster Communities of Practice and the use of engineering and Built-In Quality practices

REQUIREMENTS:

3 or 4 year bachelor degree in Computer Science or Engineering is advantageous

SAFE or Agile Certification (Preferred)

6+ years of experience in a complex project and program management roles with at least with 3+ years leading Scrum teams

Experience working in an Agile organization using Scrum, XP, Kanban, Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), or other scaling model is preferred

Ability to run and facilitate core meetings and activities: Backlog grooming, Sprint planning, story writing, sizing, prioritising, Daily stand ups, demos and retros.

Stakeholder Management, Negotiation & Communication Skills

JIRA/Confluence experience (or other relevant tools). Making work visible through various means for teams and the program.

Strong technical aptitude and experience leading teams in delivering quality software

Track record of delivery in an enterprise software organization

Learn more/Apply for this position