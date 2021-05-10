Sale Rep at Gro-direct Rustenburg

A specialist financial services company is looking for direct sales agents to join their expanding business

Primary role:

-Provide product information to potential customers

-Enhance company image through professional face to face interaction

– Make sales

-Collect Referrals

Must Have:

-Matric Or Equivalent

-Fluency in English

-Great Communication skills

What we offer:

-Earn Uncapped commission

-Weekly cash incentives

-Monthly bonuses

-Growth opportunities

-Team Building

– One on one training with the best in the business

Do you have what it takes?

Send your Cv for shortlisting today!!

[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Sales Person

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct rustenburg

