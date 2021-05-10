Sales Agents at Gro-direct Rustenburg

May 10, 2021

Our company is all about motivation and pushing each other towards success.

What do Direct Sales Agents do?
As a Direct Sales Agent, you will promote and sell our product. You will present the benefits and create solutions to meet customers’ individual needs.

Benefits of this opportunity:

  • Full training and coaching
  • Massive growth opportunities

Experience & Requirements:

  • Matric
  • SA ID

If you are interested call: [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to ([Email Address Removed])

Desired Skills:

  • Customer Care
  • Field Sales

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

