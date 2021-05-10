Sales Agents at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Our company is all about motivation and pushing each other towards success.
What do Direct Sales Agents do?
As a Direct Sales Agent, you will promote and sell our product. You will present the benefits and create solutions to meet customers’ individual needs.
Benefits of this opportunity:
- Full training and coaching
- Massive growth opportunities
Experience & Requirements:
- Matric
- SA ID
If you are interested call: [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to ([Email Address Removed])
Desired Skills:
- Customer Care
- Field Sales
About The Employer:
Gro-Direct Rustenburg