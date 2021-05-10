Sales Agents at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Our company is all about motivation and pushing each other towards success.

What do Direct Sales Agents do?

As a Direct Sales Agent, you will promote and sell our product. You will present the benefits and create solutions to meet customers’ individual needs.

Benefits of this opportunity:

Full training and coaching

Massive growth opportunities

Experience & Requirements:

Matric

SA ID

If you are interested call: [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to ([Email Address Removed] )

Desired Skills:

Customer Care

Field Sales

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

