Sales Manager

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Drive customer visit planning to ensure proper coverage of agreed new and existing customers
- Drive customer opportunity management according to established process
- Understand the customer needs, create, convey solutions with Customer Key Account Manager and powder handling portfolio Experts / Engineers
- Drive management of customers in alignment with other sales teams of the market and other business teams
- Support other sales teams with competence in powder handling solutions
- Perform research and exploration of new potential customers
- Execute local strategies for all categories and ensure capabilities in accordance with approved targets
- Ensure compliance to prevailing policies and consistent commercial terms and conditions for responsible customers
- Maintain agreed and adequate customer data
- Conduct sales according to agreed pricing strategy
- Drive effective opportunity management and accurate sales forecasting for responsible customers and markets
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
- Degree in Mechanical Engineering
- 5 – 7 years’ experience
- A fluent level of writing and speaking English
- French or Arabic (advantageous)
- Valid driver’s license
- Ability to travel up to and about 50% of the time
