Sales Manager

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

Drive customer visit planning to ensure proper coverage of agreed new and existing customers

Drive customer opportunity management according to established process

Understand the customer needs, create, convey solutions with Customer Key Account Manager and powder handling portfolio Experts / Engineers

Drive management of customers in alignment with other sales teams of the market and other business teams

Support other sales teams with competence in powder handling solutions

Perform research and exploration of new potential customers

Execute local strategies for all categories and ensure capabilities in accordance with approved targets

Ensure compliance to prevailing policies and consistent commercial terms and conditions for responsible customers

Maintain agreed and adequate customer data

Conduct sales according to agreed pricing strategy

Drive effective opportunity management and accurate sales forecasting for responsible customers and markets

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

Degree in Mechanical Engineering

5 – 7 years’ experience

A fluent level of writing and speaking English

French or Arabic (advantageous)

Valid driver’s license

Ability to travel up to and about 50% of the time

