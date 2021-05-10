Sales Manager

May 10, 2021

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

  • Drive customer visit planning to ensure proper coverage of agreed new and existing customers
  • Drive customer opportunity management according to established process
  • Understand the customer needs, create, convey solutions with Customer Key Account Manager and powder handling portfolio Experts / Engineers
  • Drive management of customers in alignment with other sales teams of the market and other business teams
  • Support other sales teams with competence in powder handling solutions
  • Perform research and exploration of new potential customers
  • Execute local strategies for all categories and ensure capabilities in accordance with approved targets
  • Ensure compliance to prevailing policies and consistent commercial terms and conditions for responsible customers
  • Maintain agreed and adequate customer data
  • Conduct sales according to agreed pricing strategy
  • Drive effective opportunity management and accurate sales forecasting for responsible customers and markets

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

  • Degree in Mechanical Engineering
  • 5 – 7 years’ experience
  • A fluent level of writing and speaking English
  • French or Arabic (advantageous)
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Ability to travel up to and about 50% of the time

Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Mechanical Engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position