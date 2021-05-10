Sales Manager (Tools & Machinery) – Pietermaritzburg

A fantastic opportunity is now open for a dynamic individual interested in a successful career involving the sale of Tools and Machinery. Our Client is currently seeking an individual to join them in the position of Sales manager to continue leading our dynamic, driven team

The sales manager has the total responsibility to manage the entire branch workforce and to effectively use all the resources allocated to the branch in order to promote the well-being of the branch and the company.

Responsibilities:

Sales Generation in order to reach strategic growth goals;

Maximizing and driving sales by exemplary leadership,

Customer Care in accordance with company standards;

Promote a positive image of the company through high-quality customer service,

Improving overall product knowledge within the branch and keeping stock losses to a minimum

Follow all instructions as per the branch procedures,

General Housekeeping of the branch;

Ensure compliance with the company’s health and safety policy,

Train his staff members on branch procedures,

Desired Experience and Qualification:

Senior certificate (Grade 12)

2 – 3 Years within a sales senior sales/ management position within a technical company or retail

Valid drivers license with own vehicle

Package & Remuneration:

Salary is market-related and negotiable with added benefits (Provident fund) depending on current experience levelsWorking Hours:

Monday – Friday 08:00 – 17:00 and Saturdays 08:00 – 13:00.

