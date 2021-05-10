SAP Product Owner

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Product Owner to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand and Menlyn (International travel is required)

Min years experience: 10+ years in Leadership Roles

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Competence for technical escalation to the next higher Product Owner hierarchy towards other Product Owners.
  • Competence to escalate disciplinary issues or non-availability of competencies towards the Line Managers of the Feature Teams.
  • Understanding of business processes and IT regarding scope of the Domain
  • Competence to define and valuate demands
  • Agile mindset and know-how (of agile processes and principals)
  • Management, stakeholder and escalation competence (e.g. to PRIME Process Owner)
  • Leadership competence and team spirit
  • Planning ability (business processes and financial including SaKO and PeKo)
  • Ability to decide for prioritization
  • Create / check Test cases
  • Support with Go Live preparation and support during Go Live (could be on weekends, late evenings)
  • Ensure implementation according timeline
  • Develop solution and prepare for User Acceptance Test
  • Ensure Transition into line
  • Ensure availability during Go Live (Weekend) and Hypercare phase as well as
  • Year-End activities (end of Dec/beginning of January)
  • Ensure proper documentation (Design, Technical documents

Required:

  • 10+ years of experience in self-initiated development and implementation, as well as reasoning with decision-makers.
  • 5+ Years managerial experience including financial responsibility and disciplinary team leadership responsibility.
  • 10+ Years’ experience as a Manager of Multiple IT Projects and/or Application
  • Operations and Support Services for large Enterprise Systems (Service Desk/1st
  • Level Operations, SAP, Batch/Job Control, Mainframe and Windows Client /
  • Server Environments), including exposure to IT Project Management, System
  • Development Lifecycle (SDLC), ITSM (ITIL) and IT Service Continuity Management / Disaster Recovery.
  • An added advantage: 5+ Years’ experience working on international projects or assignment

To receive more information on this opportunity, Apply Now!

Desired Skills:

  • product owner
  • SAP
  • Operations
  • Service desk
  • SDLC
  • ITSM
  • ITIL
  • financial
  • Prime
  • SaKo
  • PekO

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

