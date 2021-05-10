SAP Product Owner

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Product Owner to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand and Menlyn (International travel is required)

Min years experience: 10+ years in Leadership Roles

Tasks and responsibilities:

Competence for technical escalation to the next higher Product Owner hierarchy towards other Product Owners.

Competence to escalate disciplinary issues or non-availability of competencies towards the Line Managers of the Feature Teams.

Understanding of business processes and IT regarding scope of the Domain

Competence to define and valuate demands

Agile mindset and know-how (of agile processes and principals)

Management, stakeholder and escalation competence (e.g. to PRIME Process Owner)

Leadership competence and team spirit

Planning ability (business processes and financial including SaKO and PeKo)

Ability to decide for prioritization

Create / check Test cases

Support with Go Live preparation and support during Go Live (could be on weekends, late evenings)

Ensure implementation according timeline

Develop solution and prepare for User Acceptance Test

Ensure Transition into line

Ensure availability during Go Live (Weekend) and Hypercare phase as well as

Year-End activities (end of Dec/beginning of January)

Ensure proper documentation (Design, Technical documents

Required:

10+ years of experience in self-initiated development and implementation, as well as reasoning with decision-makers.

5+ Years managerial experience including financial responsibility and disciplinary team leadership responsibility.

10+ Years’ experience as a Manager of Multiple IT Projects and/or Application

Operations and Support Services for large Enterprise Systems (Service Desk/1st

Level Operations, SAP, Batch/Job Control, Mainframe and Windows Client /

Server Environments), including exposure to IT Project Management, System

Development Lifecycle (SDLC), ITSM (ITIL) and IT Service Continuity Management / Disaster Recovery.

An added advantage: 5+ Years’ experience working on international projects or assignment

Desired Skills:

product owner

SAP

Operations

Service desk

SDLC

ITSM

ITIL

financial

Prime

SaKo

PekO

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

