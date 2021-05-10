SAP Product Owner

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Product Owner to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand and Menlyn (International travel is required)
Min years experience: 10+ years in Leadership Roles
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Competence for technical escalation to the next higher Product Owner hierarchy towards other Product Owners.
- Competence to escalate disciplinary issues or non-availability of competencies towards the Line Managers of the Feature Teams.
- Understanding of business processes and IT regarding scope of the Domain
- Competence to define and valuate demands
- Agile mindset and know-how (of agile processes and principals)
- Management, stakeholder and escalation competence (e.g. to PRIME Process Owner)
- Leadership competence and team spirit
- Planning ability (business processes and financial including SaKO and PeKo)
- Ability to decide for prioritization
- Create / check Test cases
- Support with Go Live preparation and support during Go Live (could be on weekends, late evenings)
- Ensure implementation according timeline
- Develop solution and prepare for User Acceptance Test
- Ensure Transition into line
- Ensure availability during Go Live (Weekend) and Hypercare phase as well as
- Year-End activities (end of Dec/beginning of January)
- Ensure proper documentation (Design, Technical documents
Required:
- 10+ years of experience in self-initiated development and implementation, as well as reasoning with decision-makers.
- 5+ Years managerial experience including financial responsibility and disciplinary team leadership responsibility.
- 10+ Years’ experience as a Manager of Multiple IT Projects and/or Application
- Operations and Support Services for large Enterprise Systems (Service Desk/1st
- Level Operations, SAP, Batch/Job Control, Mainframe and Windows Client /
- Server Environments), including exposure to IT Project Management, System
- Development Lifecycle (SDLC), ITSM (ITIL) and IT Service Continuity Management / Disaster Recovery.
- An added advantage: 5+ Years’ experience working on international projects or assignment
Desired Skills:
- product owner
- SAP
- Operations
- Service desk
- SDLC
- ITSM
- ITIL
- financial
- Prime
- SaKo
- PekO
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma