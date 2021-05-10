Senior Contract Manager

Control and report on contract usage in the issue of Orders instructions under NEC

Review, enforce and report on contract works, including non-compliance notices, defects, penalites, retention etc

Manage and update contract managment performance index for task

Manage and update the contracts management information in the designated contracts management system

Purchase order assessment

Manage and control contracts management documentation and record traceability

Monitor and control weekly and monthly contract cost reports

Assess planned vs actual payments and analyse trends

Communicate with Project managers

Report on actual milestones and activities and any diversions

Conduct and participate in meetings

Participate in negotiations with contractors to conclude contracts

BTec degree or BSC in Engineering – minimum 10 yrs experience in Contract management

Desired Skills:

Communication And Interpersonal Skills

Analytical thinker

Computer Skills

Teamwork

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession

About The Employer:

Largest electricity company in South Africa

