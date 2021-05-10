Senior Fleet Controller Pretoria North – Ref: 20582

Advance your career. Team up with this successful, well-established transport company.

Duties

Route planning and establishing overnight locations for the drivers

Assist in planning COF’s and services with minimal effect to the operation

Ensure that each truck reaches its target for the day

Ensure that there is constant communication with drivers

Continuous monitoring of the trucks and driver’s movement under you control

Monitoring of daily/monthly turnover of the trucks under your control

Monitoring of the diesel consumption per truck and driving efficiency of the truck drivers

Liaison with and de-briefing sessions with truck drivers

Administer and control the daily attendance register of drivers under supervision.

General administration duties with regards to POD’s and delivery notes

Requirements

Minimum grade 12

3-5 years related experience preferably as Fleet Controller in the road freight/logistics industry

Basic knowledge of MS Excel and MS Word

Computer literacy.

Candidates MUST be fluent in Afrikaans and English.

Please note: Should you not receive feedback 10 working days after applying, please assume that your application is unsuccessful.

Package & Remuneration

R25 000 per month negotiable on experience and qualifications.

