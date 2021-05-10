Senior Fleet Controller Pretoria North – Ref: 20582

Advance your career. Team up with this successful, well-established transport company.
Duties
Route planning and establishing overnight locations for the drivers
Assist in planning COF’s and services with minimal effect to the operation
Ensure that each truck reaches its target for the day
Ensure that there is constant communication with drivers
Continuous monitoring of the trucks and driver’s movement under you control
Monitoring of daily/monthly turnover of the trucks under your control
Monitoring of the diesel consumption per truck and driving efficiency of the truck drivers
Liaison with and de-briefing sessions with truck drivers
Administer and control the daily attendance register of drivers under supervision.
General administration duties with regards to POD’s and delivery notes
Requirements
Minimum grade 12
3-5 years related experience preferably as Fleet Controller in the road freight/logistics industry
Basic knowledge of MS Excel and MS Word
Computer literacy.
Candidates MUST be fluent in Afrikaans and English.
Package & Remuneration
R25 000 per month negotiable on experience and qualifications.
Desired Skills:
- Fleet Management