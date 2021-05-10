An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Developer with to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Home Office rotation
Minimum Qualification: Qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree)
Years of experience:
- At least 8-10 years JAVA development experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
Level of Experience: Expert
Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques and approaches to build application solutions in collaboration with partners in Munich.? Travel international? Meet with end users and gather requirements.? Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives. ? Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner. ? Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements ? Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards) ? Facilitate stand-up’s? User training ? System testing/parallel runs ? System implementation ? System audits/quality assurance ? Penetration testing and compliance
Working in an Agile environment? Understanding of integration between different technologies? Understanding of Kafka architecture, operations, scaling, performance optimization and tuning.? Implement customer Kafka event clients on java, topics, producers and consumers
Partitioning of Kafka messages and setting up the replication factors in Kafka Cluster.? Coordination between development and support environments? Assisting with the business case? Planning and monitoring? Eliciting requirements? Requirements organisation? Translating and simplifying requirements? Requirements management and communication? Requirements analysis? Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed? Provide expertise in Kafka brokers, zookeepers, Kafka connect, schema registry, KSQL,? Assist with identification and management of risks? Manage application incidents, problems and incidents in line with BMW Group Operations policies and standards.
Experience with the following technologies:
- Spring Boot (mandatory)
- Apache Kafka (mandatory)
- Spring Framework
- JAVA EE / JAVA
- Docker
- Hibernate
- Developing on AWS
- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- TDD / Test Driven Development
- IntelliJ
- Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle)
- Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
- Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)
- AWS ECS
- AWS EKS
- AWS Secrets Manager
- Unit and integration testing using JUnit
- AWS CloudWatch
- Stream Processing with Kafka Streams
- Data Pipelines with Kafka Connect
- Event Streaming Apps with ksqlDB
- Schema Management in Kafka
- Kafka Consumers and Producers
- Kafka Partitioning
Advantageous:
-
