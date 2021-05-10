Senior Java Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Developer with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum Qualification: Qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree)

Years of experience:

At least 8-10 years JAVA development experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

Level of Experience: Expert

Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques and approaches to build application solutions in collaboration with partners in Munich.? Travel international? Meet with end users and gather requirements.? Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives. ? Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner. ? Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements ? Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards) ? Facilitate stand-up’s? User training ? System testing/parallel runs ? System implementation ? System audits/quality assurance ? Penetration testing and compliance

Working in an Agile environment? Understanding of integration between different technologies? Understanding of Kafka architecture, operations, scaling, performance optimization and tuning.? Implement customer Kafka event clients on java, topics, producers and consumers

Partitioning of Kafka messages and setting up the replication factors in Kafka Cluster.? Coordination between development and support environments? Assisting with the business case? Planning and monitoring? Eliciting requirements? Requirements organisation? Translating and simplifying requirements? Requirements management and communication? Requirements analysis? Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed? Provide expertise in Kafka brokers, zookeepers, Kafka connect, schema registry, KSQL,? Assist with identification and management of risks? Manage application incidents, problems and incidents in line with BMW Group Operations policies and standards.

Experience with the following technologies:

Spring Boot (mandatory)

Apache Kafka (mandatory)

Spring Framework

JAVA EE / JAVA

Docker

Hibernate

Developing on AWS

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

TDD / Test Driven Development

IntelliJ

Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle)

Jenkins Pipeline (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket)

AWS ECS

AWS EKS

AWS Secrets Manager

Unit and integration testing using JUnit

AWS CloudWatch

Stream Processing with Kafka Streams

Data Pipelines with Kafka Connect

Event Streaming Apps with ksqlDB

Schema Management in Kafka

Kafka Consumers and Producers

Kafka Partitioning

Advantageous:

Working on Agile Environment

Part of a team working as a Java developer to enable the clients IT to support the Client’s Central Ordering processes within the ProFLEX project.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

