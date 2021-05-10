Senior Linux Operations Consultant

May 10, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Linux Operations Consultant to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand / Menlyn / Rosslyn / Home Office rotational

Min years experience:

  • Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
  • TIL certification (advantageous)
  • Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)
  • Minimum 6 years’ experience in an operations environment ;

Level of experience: Senior

Min qualification required: Relevant IT Diploma / Degree

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
  • Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required

  • Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified

  • Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required

  • Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
  requirement documentation based on business processes

requirement documentation based on business processes

  perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
  • ensure that all processes have been investigated /considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • Incident Management
  • CIM
  • IM
  • CM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

