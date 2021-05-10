Senior Linux Operations Consultant

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Linux Operations Consultant to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand / Menlyn / Rosslyn / Home Office rotational

Min years experience:

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

TIL certification (advantageous)

Minimum of 8 years IT working experience

ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)

Minimum 6 years’ experience in an operations environment ;

Level of experience: Senior

Min qualification required: Relevant IT Diploma / Degree

Tasks and responsibilities:

Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets

Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required

Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified

Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required

Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes

Assist user departments in drafting system

requirement documentation based on business processes

perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systemsensure that all processes have been investigated /considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Desired Skills:

Linux

Incident Management

CIM

IM

CM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

