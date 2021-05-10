Senior Manager Core Implementation (Technical Infrastructure)

- Provide strategic and operational management and leadership in all aspects in respect to Core site development, build and upgrade projects and manage the maintenance of all core infrastructures nationally
- To build and maintain technical facilities and provide the energy for the rest of the business to operate.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- 3-year degree/diploma in Mechanical Engineering
- Min 5 years’ experience is required
- Manager track record of 5 years or more; with at least 3 years in relevant sector/ industry
- Worked across diverse cultures and geographies advantageous
- Training:
- Courses in Engineering Management and Energy Efficiency preferred
POSITION OUTPUTS
Project Management and Delivery:
- Ensure the planned core network architecture is implemented in the appropriate timeframe meeting business requirements, including all infrastructure at switching sites, e.g. MSS, HLR, MGW, GGSN, SGSN, BSC, RNC, routers, VAS platforms and associated mechanical and electrical equipment
- Ensure sufficient preparation for long lead time activity such as deployment of new switching sites
- Provide input into the project management framework and ensure its application to all core implementation projects
- Manage equipment orders and distribution to sites, with all the required approvals, for build or upgrades by the Access and Support departments
- Ensure new build forecasting, i.e. to consolidate new build requirements (E2E requirement)
- Supervise site design and development (E2E requirement)
- Ensure end-to-end Core implementation/installation, i.e. manage all the Core related functions/task:
- Ensure initiation of technical process for execution (e.g. liaise with switch engineers)
- Supervise verification of bill of material (based on RFP in design phase) and confirmation of order of equipment and services
- Manage provision of necessary physical space
- Manage execution of site construction/assembling
- Ensure physical installation
- Supervise acceptance of vendor installations
- Ensure system (infrastructure and software) is ready for integration
- Ensure sign-off
- Ensure end-to-end Core integration, i.e. manage all the Core related functions/task:
- Ensure performance of final tests and acceptance procedures
- Ensure cut-over to live network (e.g. in collaboration with Vendors)
- Ensure sign-off
- Ensure effective management of all Technical facilities maintenance
- Provide high level fault resolution related to regional Technical Facilities
- Ensure management, i.e. re-dimensioning, providing and implementation, of existing DC power plants, generators, UPS and Rotary Power plants and other electrical systems
- Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements along with relevant environmental and quality standards
- Ensure compliance with health and safety policies and practice
- Ensure suitable risk management practices are in place for switch sites and core implementation projects
- Ensure appropriate technical specifications, policies and guidelines are provided and utilised for all core implementation
- Ensure implementation documentation is sufficiently detailed and up to date to ensure business continuity.
Supervisory / Leadership / Managerial Tasks:
- Engineering Services:
- Ensure switching site and associated engineering services capacity is available to meet planned growth requirements
- Ensure appropriate management resources are in place for the planning, design, implementation, management, maintenance and support of all core network mechanical and electrical services
- Approve systems to guarantee the availability and ongoing operation of all core network mechanical and electrical services
- Core & IP Implementation:
- Ensure end-to-end (centrally driven) implementation and integration is successful
- Ensure appropriate management resources are in place for the implementation of all Core & IP network infrastructure including BSC’s, RNC’s and any other network elements located at switching sites
- Approve systems to ensure the quality of all Core & IP implementation meets agreed standards
- Communication and co-ordination:
- Resolve roadblocks as necessary for effective and timely implementation of the core network
- Ensure alignment between switching site physical space and engineering services and the core equipment requirements
- Summarise and report on progress and issues relating to core implementation
- Ensure engineering services and Core & IP implementation are sufficiently factored into overall network strategy and plans
- Manage core implementation contractor and supplier relationships to achieve project and ongoing business requirements
- Mange interface with stakeholders within NWG and outside NWG (e.g. Finance, Procurement, Legal, Logistics etc.)
- Co-ordinate and lead the resources responsible for the implementation of the core network, including all infrastructure at switching sites
Financial Management:
- Forecast, plan, develop and review switching site implementation and operational budgets in line with the company financial requirements
- Drive the optimisation of costs associated with implementation and operation of switching sites
- Track and manage overall capital and operational expenditure related to switching sites
- Identify cost efficiencies and best practice related to switching site costs
- Report on progress for switching site cost efficiency initiatives
- Delegate the appropriate financial authority to ensure efficient financial management of switching site implementation and operational activity
- Liaise with Finance to resolve delays in procurement approval and payment systems relating to core implementation
Project Management:
- Develop and drive the execution of agreed projects
- Drive the implementation, tracking, monitoring and compliance of Projects
- Contract management in line with Procurement Policies
- Co-ordinate project reporting
- Ensure effective implementation of the integrated project management model
- Risk management
Business Analysis:
- Perform Business Analysis in line with the methodology and guidelines
- Identify ways to fine tune policies, processes and systems in line with changing work practices
- Determine, document, and review requirements for projects within the scope of the value stream or impacting processes and systems
- Design, analyse and document workflow and make appropriate recommendations that will positively impact operational effectiveness
- Identify Business Improvement and Optimisation opportunities that will result in improvement of process performance
- Ensure that benchmarking is conducted with other companies and organizations within and outside the industry.
- Construct business cases for initiations proposed by the business. Research and consider best practice, local conditions, trends, as well as competitor activity
- Identify and implement innovative ways to use minimum resources to achieve maximum outputs
Desired Skills:
- strategic and operational management
- Core site development
- core infrastructure
- technical facilities
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma