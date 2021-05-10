SENIOR MANAGER FINANCE CA(SA) 3 MONTHS FTC

SENIOR MANAGER: FINANCE (FTC – 3 MONTHS) – CA(SA) IS ESSENTIAL FOR THIS ROLE
LOCATION: PRETORIA
- Position Type: 3 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT
- Salary:TO BE ADVISE (Depending on skills, experience, qualifications.
- *Closing Date: 11 MAY 2021 10:00 am*
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- To manage the overall financial management, ensure financial reporting in line with the GRAP statements and compliance with PFMA and liaise with internal and external auditors (Auditor General) during the audit process.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- CA (SA) or Equivalent / post graduate degree in accounting and finance with professional membership
- 5 years’ experience in a similar role of which 3 years on a managerial role
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Manage Beneficiary grant payments
- Monitoring implementation of the Grants Management policy and other relevant policies of the organisation
- Design and implement grants accounting controls
- Manage Trial Balance and accounts management
- Support to Provinces on Grants related matters
- Liaise of with external (AGSA) and internal auditors during audits
- Preparation of the Financial statements in line with GRAP
- Contribute to the monthly and quarterly management accounts
- Cash flow management – Grant’s payments
- Management of revenue and investments
- Compilation and monitoring of sector budgets and support to the Distributing Agencies who adjudicate applications
REQUIRED COMPETENCIES & SKILLS
- Knowledge of the Lotteries Act and regulations
- Knowledge of the PFMA requirements
- Knowledge of generally accepted accounting practices
- Sound decision-making ability
- Ability to manage multiple priorities simultaneously
- Strong, problem solving and analytical skills
- Strong written and oral communication skills
- Strong quantitative and analytical abilities
- People management skills
Desired Skills:
- MANAGE BENEFICIARY PAYMENTS ALLOCATIONS
- CA(SA)
- GRAP STATEMENTS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours