SENIOR MANAGER FINANCE CA(SA) 3 MONTHS FTC

SENIOR MANAGER: FINANCE (FTC – 3 MONTHS) – CA(SA) IS ESSENTIAL FOR THIS ROLE

LOCATION: PRETORIA

Position Type: 3 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT

Salary:TO BE ADVISE (Depending on skills, experience, qualifications.

*Closing Date: 11 MAY 2021 10:00 am*

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To manage the overall financial management, ensure financial reporting in line with the GRAP statements and compliance with PFMA and liaise with internal and external auditors (Auditor General) during the audit process.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

CA (SA) or Equivalent / post graduate degree in accounting and finance with professional membership

5 years’ experience in a similar role of which 3 years on a managerial role

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Manage Beneficiary grant payments

Monitoring implementation of the Grants Management policy and other relevant policies of the organisation

Design and implement grants accounting controls

Manage Trial Balance and accounts management

Support to Provinces on Grants related matters

Liaise of with external (AGSA) and internal auditors during audits

Preparation of the Financial statements in line with GRAP

Contribute to the monthly and quarterly management accounts

Cash flow management – Grant’s payments

Management of revenue and investments

Compilation and monitoring of sector budgets and support to the Distributing Agencies who adjudicate applications

REQUIRED COMPETENCIES & SKILLS

Knowledge of the Lotteries Act and regulations

Knowledge of the PFMA requirements

Knowledge of generally accepted accounting practices

Sound decision-making ability

Ability to manage multiple priorities simultaneously

Strong, problem solving and analytical skills

Strong written and oral communication skills

Strong quantitative and analytical abilities

People management skills

