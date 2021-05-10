Senior Medical Technologist at BioMerieux

Senior Medical Technologist – English & Portuguese Speaking

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for over 55 years, bioMrieux conceives, develops, produces and markets diagnostics solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) intended for clinical and industrial applications, which determine the origin of a disease or a contamination to improve the health of patients and insure consumer safety.

bioMrieux is present in 44 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. Its corporate headquarters are located in Marcy l’toile, near Lyon, in France.

Joining bioMrieux is choosing to be a part of an innovative company with a long term vision, committed to the service of public health and carried out with a humanist corporate culture.

Our Company offers numerous opportunities for professional development. You want to help save lives across the globe? Join the 12,000 employees of bioMrieux!

The Senior Medical Techologist will provide technical support, training, troubleshooting, Instrument updates or upgrade, contribution to technical components of RFP’s/Tenders/Proposals and consultation to internal and external customers (end-user and subsidiary) for diagnostic test systems marketed by bioMrieux.

What will be your mission?

The experienced clinical microbiology medical technologist will provide technical support, product & application training and troubleshooting support for distributors in Southern Africa (Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde) for the bioMerieux range of microbiology solutions.

Support of distributors with technical components for Tenders / RFQ’s / RFI’s

Frequent in country visits to distributors and end users to support business development and market share growth in the territory

Support of distributors with pipeline development and deal closure

Install base consumption monitoring and growth

Identify distributor and end user training needs; provide applicable micro training as required

Development of key opinion leaders

Set up virtual webinars to promote the medical value of the bioMerieux microbiology solutions

Prepare trip visit reports

Prepare marketing actions plans

Who are you?

Minimum of 5-10 years current experience working in a clinical microbiology laboratory either in private or NHLS

Proven track record in training staff

Qualified Senior Medical Technologist / Laboratory Manager in Clinical Microbiology

Experience working on bioMerieux’s microbiology systems

Exhibit strong interpersonal and communication skills, both verbal and written, in English & Portuguese

Ability to talk, read and write in English & Portuguese

Good training capability in English & Portuguese

Ability to run medical education sessions in English & Portuguese

Advanced technical expertise & problem solving capability

Fast learner

Customer service orientated

Ability to work alone and as part of a team, with good independent decision-making ability, including problem resolution

Desired Skills:

Clinical Microbiology

Training

NHLS

Medical Technologist

About The Employer:

Working at bioMrieux means being involved long term with a pioneering, visionary and constantly growing company that allows its employees to live a stimulating and inspiring experience in a fulfilling work environment.

Our internal mobility policy offers numerous opportunities for each of our 12 000 employees to blossom throughout their career, while respecting each employee’s individual talents as well as their personal and professional development.

At bioMrieux, over 200 professions – both scientific and non-scientific – offer our employees the opportunity to broaden their fields of expertise and develop cross-functional careers. We provide a rewarding experience in an international company that brings together talents from diverse backgrounds, thus fostering a daily aspiration to go beyond the limits.

Helping improve public health around in the world : our mission gives purpose to every profession practiced within the company.

bioMrieux is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer. M/F/Vet/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity/GINA

