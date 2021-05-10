Senior .Net Core Developer – Fourways – R720k per annum

As a Corporate Fintech, they have obviously invested heavily into their tech stack having adopted a Microservices architecture, supported with Kubernetes and working with the JavaScript stack you will always be working with the best technologies.

They now want you to come and be part of the best enterprise development team in South Africa! You live and breathe software development and will obviously be working with others that do the same. Bring your A-game with your key skill in C#, .Net stack, React and AWS to this high learning environment where you can engage your skills and work with top performers like yourself.

To pass the test, you will need:

5+ years’ deep development experience

Solid experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#, Angular 7+, JavaScript

SQL Server, MySQL, TSQL, or PostgreSQL

Agile Scrum software engineering practices for the full SDLC

Some Cloud exposure

Microservices; Docker and Kubernetes; RabbitMQ + Event driven architecture

A CAN-DO attitude

Bcom degree /BSc Required

Enterprise & Web Applications

Reference Number for this position is SZ52961 which is a permanent position offering a cost to company of R720k per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

