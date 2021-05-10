Senior Reporting Accountant – CA (SA) – PROPERTY EXPERIENCE ESSENTIAL

Blue-Chip Giant has a fantastic opportunity for a technical, business savvy CA (SA) WITH PROPERTY EXPERIENCE to support the F.D by producing the monthly, quarterly and year-end management Board pack. You will report on and consolidate the varied portfolios, which will then be used by the Exec Team to make strategic decisions. You will get to see a successful business run, from the inside and interact with powerful leaders of this Business, daily. The ideal candidate will have a “can do” attitude, have great communication skills and above average technical accounting skills. The learning curve will be steep but the exposure will be exciting and challenging.

STRICTLY CA (SA) with property management experience. 3 years’ of M.O reporting experience essential.

