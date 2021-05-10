Senior Strategic Accounts Manager

May 10, 2021

Role Purpose

The purpose of this role is to:

  • Provide Senior Account Management for the Company’s Strategic Relationships Team;
  • To develop and grow the business with strategic Clients and Partners in Healthcare;
  • To deliver great value for the Company’s Clients, and their partners, as they develop into an exciting Digital business.

The Team

  • The Strategic Relationships Team’s purpose is to nurture and grow the Company through Key Relationships with Strategic Clients and Partners in Healthcare.
  • This team works with, and supports, the business lines of the Company.

Minimum Requirements
Qualifications

  • Bachelor of Commerce, Business Management and/or Science Degree is preferable.

Experience

  • Business Development or Consulting at C-Suite level for 3+ years.
  • 3+ years South African healthcare industry business experience.
  • Great experience and understanding in and of the South African Healthcare industry, and the key stakeholders shaping this industry.
  • Proven track-record in delivering measured and meaningful business value, in support of business strategies.
  • Experience engaging with Healthcare Industry Regulators and Representative Bodies and Associations.
  • Experience in Risk Mitigation.

Knowledge and Skills

  • Skilled at “puzzle-piecing”, in and between businesses to craft win-win solutions.
  • Excellent “Business Offer” writing skills.
  • Excellent presentation skills.
  • Excellent negotiation skills.
  • Excellent and clear communication, proactively managing expectation with leadership in the Company and with Corporate Clients.
  • Compelling business case crafting, to deliver meaningful and differentiated value.

Your duties & capabilities will include and are not limited to:

  • Develop trusted, deep, collaborative working relationships with strategic clients, at senior leadership levels.
  • Identify new business opportunities for growth and motivate these through compelling business cases with measurable and clear value.
  • Work together with the CEO in presenting, negotiating and closing win-win, new business opportunities.
  • Ensure the delivery of agreed revenue-driving projects and initiatives for the Strategic Relationships Team.
  • Help remove obstacles to success with our clients, partners and dedicated teams.
  • Collaborate with and guide other teams in ongoing Client understanding and appreciation.
  • Engage regularly with healthcare stakeholders, to understand the healthcare ecosystem and key role-players, to contribute to shape these and to shape of the Company.
  • Actively engage Healthcare Industry Regulators and Representative Bodies and Associations, to develop relationships for new business opportunities, and to mitigate risks.

Behavioural Competence

  • Curiosity to understand the Healthcare ecosystem.
  • Highly inquisitive in understanding the workings of businesses, to identify opportunities for value creation.
  • Passion for creating opportunities.
  • Motivating and energizing.
  • Determined to make a difference, for a purpose.
  • Positive can-do attitude.

Desired Skills:

  • Healthcare Industry Experience
  • Risk Mitigation
  • Presentation Skills
  • Negotiation Skills
  • Business Development at C-Suite Level
  • Consulting at C-Suite Level
  • Engaging with Healthcare Industry Regulations

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is an information-intensive industry, involving complex interactions between different parties, ranging from medical professionals and patients to medical aids and healthcare stakeholders.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

