Senior Strategic Accounts Manager

Role Purpose
The purpose of this role is to:
- Provide Senior Account Management for the Company’s Strategic Relationships Team;
- To develop and grow the business with strategic Clients and Partners in Healthcare;
- To deliver great value for the Company’s Clients, and their partners, as they develop into an exciting Digital business.
The Team
- The Strategic Relationships Team’s purpose is to nurture and grow the Company through Key Relationships with Strategic Clients and Partners in Healthcare.
- This team works with, and supports, the business lines of the Company.
Minimum Requirements
Qualifications
- Bachelor of Commerce, Business Management and/or Science Degree is preferable.
Experience
- Business Development or Consulting at C-Suite level for 3+ years.
- 3+ years South African healthcare industry business experience.
- Great experience and understanding in and of the South African Healthcare industry, and the key stakeholders shaping this industry.
- Proven track-record in delivering measured and meaningful business value, in support of business strategies.
- Experience engaging with Healthcare Industry Regulators and Representative Bodies and Associations.
- Experience in Risk Mitigation.
Knowledge and Skills
- Skilled at “puzzle-piecing”, in and between businesses to craft win-win solutions.
- Excellent “Business Offer” writing skills.
- Excellent presentation skills.
- Excellent negotiation skills.
- Excellent and clear communication, proactively managing expectation with leadership in the Company and with Corporate Clients.
- Compelling business case crafting, to deliver meaningful and differentiated value.
Your duties & capabilities will include and are not limited to:
- Develop trusted, deep, collaborative working relationships with strategic clients, at senior leadership levels.
- Identify new business opportunities for growth and motivate these through compelling business cases with measurable and clear value.
- Work together with the CEO in presenting, negotiating and closing win-win, new business opportunities.
- Ensure the delivery of agreed revenue-driving projects and initiatives for the Strategic Relationships Team.
- Help remove obstacles to success with our clients, partners and dedicated teams.
- Collaborate with and guide other teams in ongoing Client understanding and appreciation.
- Engage regularly with healthcare stakeholders, to understand the healthcare ecosystem and key role-players, to contribute to shape these and to shape of the Company.
- Actively engage Healthcare Industry Regulators and Representative Bodies and Associations, to develop relationships for new business opportunities, and to mitigate risks.
Behavioural Competence
- Curiosity to understand the Healthcare ecosystem.
- Highly inquisitive in understanding the workings of businesses, to identify opportunities for value creation.
- Passion for creating opportunities.
- Motivating and energizing.
- Determined to make a difference, for a purpose.
- Positive can-do attitude.
Desired Skills:
- Healthcare Industry Experience
- Risk Mitigation
- Presentation Skills
- Negotiation Skills
- Business Development at C-Suite Level
- Consulting at C-Suite Level
- Engaging with Healthcare Industry Regulations
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our Client is an information-intensive industry, involving complex interactions between different parties, ranging from medical professionals and patients to medical aids and healthcare stakeholders.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund