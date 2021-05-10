Senior Strategic Accounts Manager

Role Purpose

The purpose of this role is to:

Provide Senior Account Management for the Company’s Strategic Relationships Team;

To develop and grow the business with strategic Clients and Partners in Healthcare;

To deliver great value for the Company’s Clients, and their partners, as they develop into an exciting Digital business.

The Team

The Strategic Relationships Team’s purpose is to nurture and grow the Company through Key Relationships with Strategic Clients and Partners in Healthcare.

This team works with, and supports, the business lines of the Company.

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications

Bachelor of Commerce, Business Management and/or Science Degree is preferable.

Experience

Business Development or Consulting at C-Suite level for 3+ years.

3+ years South African healthcare industry business experience.

Great experience and understanding in and of the South African Healthcare industry, and the key stakeholders shaping this industry.

Proven track-record in delivering measured and meaningful business value, in support of business strategies.

Experience engaging with Healthcare Industry Regulators and Representative Bodies and Associations.

Experience in Risk Mitigation.

Knowledge and Skills

Skilled at “puzzle-piecing”, in and between businesses to craft win-win solutions.

Excellent “Business Offer” writing skills.

Excellent presentation skills.

Excellent negotiation skills.

Excellent and clear communication, proactively managing expectation with leadership in the Company and with Corporate Clients.

Compelling business case crafting, to deliver meaningful and differentiated value.

Your duties & capabilities will include and are not limited to:

Develop trusted, deep, collaborative working relationships with strategic clients, at senior leadership levels.

Identify new business opportunities for growth and motivate these through compelling business cases with measurable and clear value.

Work together with the CEO in presenting, negotiating and closing win-win, new business opportunities.

Ensure the delivery of agreed revenue-driving projects and initiatives for the Strategic Relationships Team.

Help remove obstacles to success with our clients, partners and dedicated teams.

Collaborate with and guide other teams in ongoing Client understanding and appreciation.

Engage regularly with healthcare stakeholders, to understand the healthcare ecosystem and key role-players, to contribute to shape these and to shape of the Company.

Actively engage Healthcare Industry Regulators and Representative Bodies and Associations, to develop relationships for new business opportunities, and to mitigate risks.

Behavioural Competence

Curiosity to understand the Healthcare ecosystem.

Highly inquisitive in understanding the workings of businesses, to identify opportunities for value creation.

Passion for creating opportunities.

Motivating and energizing.

Determined to make a difference, for a purpose.

Positive can-do attitude.

Desired Skills:

Healthcare Industry Experience

Risk Mitigation

Presentation Skills

Negotiation Skills

Business Development at C-Suite Level

Consulting at C-Suite Level

Engaging with Healthcare Industry Regulations

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is an information-intensive industry, involving complex interactions between different parties, ranging from medical professionals and patients to medical aids and healthcare stakeholders.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

