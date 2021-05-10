Senior Structural Engineer at Southey Personnel Services

Job description:

Lead designers in the design of marine structures and equipment

Good understanding/knowledge of pressure vessel design and the ASME code

Provide structural design guidance to junior staff.

Develop concept designs of marine equipment, structures, and complex assemblies to facilitate proposals and perform budget costings.

Perform structural analysis.

Produce SolidWorks designs, conceptual drawings and manufacturing drawings as required.

Co-ordinate design inputs from junior and other staff

Manage sub-contractor designs and integrate design inputs from them.

Review and approve structural drawings.

Read and interrogate 3rd party codes and standards (IMCA, ABS, DNV, Lloyds, AMSE) and prepare design submission reports for 3rd party review such as ABS, DNV and Lloyd’s Register and resolve technical queries and/or comments throughout the design appraisal and production/manufacturing phases of the project.

Produce testing and validation documentation: FAT (Factory Acceptance Testing), Inspection Reports, Quality Control Plans, painting, and corrosion protection guidelines.

Requirements:

B.Eng. / B.Sc. / B. Tech / N. Dip in Mechanical Engineering. (Marine industry preferable).

7 years dedicated experience in heavy structural, plant and machine design.

7 years dedicated experience in finite element analysis.

5 years dedicated experience in Solid works modeling, drawings, and simulation.

4 years’ experience is steel fabrication in exotic materials.

Experience in using Staad Pro & ANSYS advantageous

Desired Skills:

Solid Works

Autocad

MathCAD

PVElite

Microsoft Office

MS AX Dynamics (ERP)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Civil / Structural Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position